Logistics Companies Bill Auditing Service For Financial Sustainability Released

Recession Resister has released their Bill Saver platform, which can help logistics companies increase levels of financial sustainability through bill auditing and professional rate negotiations.

The newly released savings tool helps logistics corporations identify areas of financial waste and negotiate refunds or reductions based on past spending patterns.

As the cost of utilities continues to rise, the recently announced Bill Saver negotiation and auditing tool from Recession Resister offers a way to increase financial sustainability in a number of key areas.

Research published in the Journal of Security and Sustainability Issues shows that financial sustainability is a key aspect of maintaining longevity and viability for logistics companies and other types of businesses. Recession Resister’s Bill Saver platform streamlines expenditures and secures more competitive prices, taking the burden off of administrative staff.

“Most logistics companies are overpaying for the services they use every day,” explains a spokesperson. “With Bill Saver, our smart technology and team of negotiation experts work to ensure you are not being overcharged. We’ll reduce your bills and secure refunds so you can sit back and enjoy the savings.”

The bill auditing component of the Bill Saver platform includes an intensive analysis of a company’s past spending patterns over several years, helping to identify reimbursements or reductions that may be owed.

With a team of highly trained negotiators, Bill Saver will contact service providers in the areas of electricity, natural gas, solar, pest control, waste management, security, and telecommunications to obtain less expensive rates without making any changes to existing plans.

When a lower rate is identified, Bill Saver implements its Energy Auto Switching function, which automatically transfers a company’s accounts to a new provider for the next billing cycle, without further action required.

To help streamline financial sustainability in all areas of business operations, the Recession Resister program also provides information on employee retention strategies to reduce turnover. They’ll advise companies on tax savings, helping to secure maximum credits, as well as working to reduce extraneous merchant processing fees.

An existing Bill Saver client says, “Bill Saver has reduced our company’s overheads dramatically in just a few months, getting us out of the red and back into the green. Highly recommend this tool!”

Interested parties can find more details and sign up for the platform at https://recessionresister.com

