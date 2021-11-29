Lok Fu Place Presents 'Unboxing Christmas'

5-m etre-tall giant Christmas tree offers an interactive lighting installation

Psychologist Peter Chan analyses the personality traits of different colours for an immersive 'treerapeutic' experience

Four colourful cottages portray happiness in intimate settings

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying true to its vision of promoting a healthy lifestyle, Lok Fu Place is presenting an array of enriching and uplifting activities as part of its 'Unboxing Christmas' campaign. From now on to 2 January 2022, Lok Fu Place will be bedecked with intimate and photogenic installations, inviting visitors to explore the personality traits of their favourite colours.



‘Unboxing Christmas’ at Lok Fu Place offers a unique Christmas celebration with joyful installations that make for perfect selfies.

5-Metre-Tall Giant Christmas Tree Provides a Colourful 'Treerapeutic' Experience

In Zone B of the mall, visitors will be ushered into a vibrant universe filled with pop-coloured installations, headlined by the 5-metre-tall giant 'Christmas Treerapy', where participants can choose their two favourite colours and have the personality traits of these colours analysed by psychologist Peter Chan. The next step of this immersive spectacle features differently sized spheres inside the Christmas tree lit up in these two colours, providing a unique photo backdrop leveraging chromatic light and shadow to create a 'treerapeutic' experience. During the promotion period, visitors who have registered as Link members or uploaded a selfie with any of the Lok Fu Place Christmas installations onto social media with the hashtag #lokfuplace will have free access to the Christmas tree to capture their very own colourful moment.

Vibrant Cottages: Intimacy and Happiness Overload

The outdoor leisure area in Zone B of Lok Fu Place features four cosy cottages, filled with vibrant energy and a sense of child-like wonder. Each features an immersive installation, namely the Luscious Candy Room, Shiny Gold, Iridescent Neon Light Wall and Rainbow in the Dark. These photogenic installations invite friends, family and lovers to celebrate a sweet and joyful Christmas.

Luscious Candy Room

A 4-metre colourful wall made up of donuts and lollipops makes everything sweeter for lovers to revisit the intense feeling of romance, filling their hearts with warmth and love during the holiday season.

Shiny Gold

Indulge yourself in this palatial installation built with shimmering golden bricks for Instagrammable photos from any angle.

Iridescent Neon Light Wall

The trendy 'Like' emoji converges with neon lights to create a spectacular backdrop for surrealistic photos.

Rainbow in the Dark

As a symbol of positive energy, rainbows are a beautiful sight by day. The sight of one in the dark, produced by moonlight (and known as moonbow), is an incredibly rare occurrence, but lucky visitors to this dreamy and immersive cottage will have the chance to see a moonbow spring to life before their very eyes.

3 Hours of Free Parking and Decathlon Coupons

Shoppers who spend a designated amount at Lok Fu Place using electronic payment methods are entitled to 3 hours of complimentary parking for a truly unrestrained shopping spree. From December 2021 onwards, shoppers will also receive one $50 Decathlon coupon when they collect the free parking offer. Coupons are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts.

Terms and conditions apply. The programme is subject to change without prior notice.

For more details about the event, please visit Linkhk.com.

