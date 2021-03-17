Lok Fu Place Presents 'Urban Retreat Green Sports Day'

Try Out Eight Trending Sports for Free in a 30,000-Square-Foot Outdoor Space

Lok Fu Place features three sports zones in a large outdoor space

Free sports venue and equipment rentals for a hands-on experience in eight trending sports

Take part in 'Urban Retreat Green Sports Day', featuring world-class competitions and professional training guidance

HONG KONG, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lok Fu Place – a one-stop shopping, dining and entertainment hub in Kowloon with a new merchant line-up to offer wider lifestyle options – has stepped up its green living initiatives with a series of sports campaigns to enhance the wellness of the public. The mall's outdoor space, located next to the newly opened 3,000-square-foot outdoor urban farm, is now accessible to the public, offering a free sports venue and equipment rentals in a bid to tune up the community with trending sports activities.



Offering a free sports venue and equipment rentals, Lok Fu Place is set to tune up the community with trending sports in its outdoor space

Spanning 30,000 square feet, the outdoor space is divided into three sports zones – a turf zone, a ball game zone and a playing field. Thanks to the free sports venue and equipment rentals, visitors can sweat it out in eight trending sports activities from the US, Europe, Japan and Hong Kong – namely Mölkky, Kubb, Bocce, Taspony, Pickleball, Ring Tennis, Floor Curling and Cornhole. Even rookies will love these versatile games that are more strategic than physical, and require teamwork rather than pure strength – healthy pastimes perfect for gatherings with friends or family.

Be a Pro under Professional Guidance during Lok Fu Place's 'Green Sports Day'

Lok Fu Place will be hosting the 'Urban Retreat Green Sports Day' on weekends and public holidays from 20 March to 25 April, during which visitors can gain hands-on experience of each of the featured sports under professional guidance. Check out the schedule of friendly matches, where professional teams will lock horns to amp up the electrifying vibe. Spend $600 or more at the mall using an electronic payment method and receive an early-bird registration for the 'Urban Retreat Green Sports Day', 'Urban Farm Tour' and 'Painted Pottery Workshop', where you can indulge in a day of healthy, sustainable living with friends and family and learn new green living tips after working up a sweat.

Terms and conditions apply. The programme is subject to change without prior notice.

For more details about the event, please visit Linkhk.com.

About the Lok Fu Place 'Green Sports Day' campaign

Date: 20 March – 25 April 2021 (Every Saturday and Sunday, and on public holidays)

Location: Zone B, Lok Fu Place, 198 Junction Road, Kowloon

Urban Retreat Green Sports Day

Date: 20/3 (Sat), 21/3 (Sun), 27/3 (Sat), 28/3 (Sun), 2/4 (Fri), 3/4 (Sat), 4/4 (Sun), 5/4 (Mon), 6/4 (Tue), 10/4 (Sat), 11/4 (Sun), 17/4 (Sat), 18/4 (Sun), 24/4 (Sat), 25/4 (Sun)

Opening hours: 12nn – 6pm

Duration per session: 60 mins

Venue: Outdoor Space, Zone B, Lok Fu Place

Fee: Free of charge

Urban Farm Tour and Painted Pottery Workshop

Tour dates: 20/3 (Sat), 21/3 (Sun), 27/3 (Sat), 28/3 (Sun), 2/4 (Fri), 3/4 (Sat), 4/4 (Sun), 5/4 (Mon), 6/4 (Tue), 10/4 (Sat), 11/4 (Sun), 17/4 (Sat), 18/4 (Sun), 24/4 (Sat), 25/4 (Sun)

Time: 12nn, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm, 5pm

Duration per session: 45 mins (30 mins for Farm Tour and 15 mins for Workshop)

Venue: Urban Farm, Zone B, Lok Fu Place

Number of participants per session: 12

How to join: Participation in the Urban Retreat Green Sports Day and Farm Tour are free of charge. Customers who spend $600 or more at Lok Fu Place using an electronic payment method* are entitled to early-bird registration for the 'Green Sports Day', 'Urban Farm Tour' and 'Painted Pottery Workshop'

*Electronic payment methods include credit card, EPS, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Tap & Go, AlipayHK, WeChat Pay, Octopus or other mobile payment applications