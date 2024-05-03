London Advanced Hip Replacement Surgery For Fast Recovery, Less Scarring Update

MSK Doctors, a private clinic specialising in advanced surgical techniques, is now offering two new, innovative surgical procedures for a total hip replacement, which have been shown to speed recovery times, and help with a faster return to regular activities.

Using an advanced muscle and tendon-sparing approach to hip surgery, specialists at MSK Doctors have been able to help clients return home, recover, and resume their normal daily activities, faster.

More information about MSK Doctors in London, the SPAIRE and BIKINI hip replacement techniques, and online booking options can be found at https://hipreplacementlincolnshire.co.uk/why-us/

While these surgical techniques are new, they have been thoroughly studied and approved. Prof. Paul Lee, the founder of MSK Doctors, helped to perfect the surgical process during his time at the renowned Exeter Hip Unit. They use a modified Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) that has been shown to reduce blood loss, and prevent damage to several important muscle groups around the hip.

As a result, clients can often stand and practice walking with crutches nearly immediately after their appointment, and most can return home within 24 hours after their operation. However, while these techniques are similar in many ways, they each offer unique benefits, and the correct surgical option for each client will depend on their individual anatomy and priorities.

The BIKINI technique has recently been gaining popularity as one of the only options for effectively hiding the scar resulting from a hip transplant. While this technique also offers improved recovery times and a faster return to normal activities, it uses a unique initial incision strategy that allows the surgical team to hide the resulting scar in the client's “hip line”.

The SPAIRE technique uses a more traditional initial incision, which makes the resulting scarring more visible, but with the additional benefit that more surgical trauma can be prevented with this technique, leading to a faster recovery. In clinical trials, the SPAIRE technique greatly reduced the risk of post-operative dislocations, and improved the chance of clients returning to their full level of pre-surgery mobility.

MSK Doctors advises clients to speak to an experienced surgeon before scheduling an appointment, to determine the best option for their anatomy and priorities. While the BIKINI surgery has been shown to help reduce or eliminate visible scarring, for optimal results this should be done only by a surgeon experienced with this particular technique.

Appointments with a hip specialist, including Prof. Paul Lee, can be scheduled with no waiting list, and no GP referral, using the MSK Doctors website.

More information about the BIKINI and SPAIRE hip replacement surgeries, MSK Doctors, and the no-referral booking system can be found at https://mskdoctors.com/treatments/bikini-hip

