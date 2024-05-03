London Bikini Hip Replacement Surgery For Pain Relief: Private Clinic Update

MSK Doctors, a specialist hospital offering advanced medical procedures, has provided new details on its Bikini DAA total hip replacement procedure, which has been shown to reduce pain and visible scarring.

Using a Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) to hip replacement surgery has already been shown to reduce surgical trauma and postoperative pain, but depending on the technique, it may also have several other benefits. This new report from MSK Doctors in London explains how the Bikini technique can also be used to reduce blood loss, pain, and visible scarring.

More information about the Bikini Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA), MSK Doctors hip specialists and surgical team, and no-referral booking options can be found at https://mskdoctors.com/

Research shows that the DAA technique offers improved outcomes such as shorter hospital stays, reduced pain, and a faster recovery. However, a specialist with the Bikini technique can also use a unique initial incision placed directly inside the patient's “hip line” to reduce or eliminate the visible scarring.

The Bikini technique has recently been growing in popularity as an alternative to the traditional surgical options, in part because clients can return home soon after their operation with reduced pain and minimal scarring. The most significant benefit, however, can be seen in the reductions to overall rehabilitation and recovery times.

A specialist explained, “The Bikini DAA significantly diminishes post-operative recovery time since no muscles are cut during the procedure. Patients can often stand and practice walking with crutches almost immediately post-surgery and can typically return to driving within one month of surgery​.”

Clients should be aware that the Bikini DAA technique is still relatively new, and the majority of surgeons may not be experienced with the latest surgical options. This can be particularly important with the Bikini technique, as research has shown that the more experienced a surgeon is with this procedure, the more they may be able to reduce the visible scarring.

MSK Doctors specialises in both the Bikini and SPAIRE techniques, which have been shown to reduce recovery times, pain, and surgical trauma, when compared to a traditional hip replacement. However, while Bikini places a focus on minimising the visible scarring, SPAIRE is focused solely on minimising surgical trauma, and ensuring a fast return to normal activities with a full range of motion.

New clients can schedule a consultation with a specialist to discuss their options, with no waiting list or GP referral required. Custom pain management techniques, recovery plans, and post-surgical planning are also available on request.

More information about MSK Doctors hip specialists, Bikini and SPAIRE techniques, and the no-referral, no-wait booking system can be found at https://mskdoctors.com/treatments/bikini-hip

