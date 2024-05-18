London Organisation of Skills Development Unveils Groundbreaking Initiatives to Empower Global Transformation

The London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) has launched 7 innovative initiatives to empower individuals and organisations, fostering lifelong learning, knowledge exchange, and holistic wellbeing, to drive global transformation and positive change.

—

The London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) is an award-winning organisation through the myriad of initiatives inspiring societies towards lifelong learning in the modern world. They're on a mission to become a global catalyst for empowerment, igniting a revolution in skill development and knowledge exchange.

In March 2024, LOSD's Global Research Conference (GRC) transcended the ordinary. Held at New College, University of Oxford and online, this prestigious event wasn't just about acquiring knowledge; it was about fostering connections and igniting collaborative solutions. A diverse array of attendees from over 70 countries – luminaries, scholars, students, and delegates – gathered to explore the theme: "Digital Futures: Adapting to the evolving learning landscape." The conference was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Chief Guest Lord Mayor of Oxford, Cllr Lubna Arshad, and Inaugural Chief Guest The Worshipful Mayor of Harrow, Cllr Ramji Chauhan, along with Special Guest, Madame Mayoress Meena Chauhan, Cllr Shehryar Ahmad-Wallana, The Worshipful Mayor of Hillingdon, his daughter the Mayoress of Hillingdon and Guest of Honour Sister Aruna Ladva.

LOSD's CEO and Managing Director, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, ignited the conference with a powerful message. She spoke of the transformative power of learning and growth, emphasising how LOSD's initiatives empower participants to illuminate their own paths to success. Nurbanu Somani, LOSD's CO-CEO and Skills Initiatives Director, echoed this sentiment. She unveiled LOSD's groundbreaking approach, designed to equip individuals and organisations with the tools they need to not only make a lasting impression but to drive meaningful change within their own spheres of influence.

Following the grand success of GRC 2024, Oxford the researchers have the opportunity to publish their research within the Global Research Journal ensuring a platform for knowledge is disseminated reaching global readers. This visually stunning journal offers ongoing access to a wealth of research and discoveries across diverse fields.

Group photo of LOSD Global Research Conference Participants.

The 7 Initiatives to Spark Global Transformation

The conference unveiled 7 LOSD Initiatives to Ignite Global Transformation. This powerful framework empowers individuals and organisations to leave a lasting mark on the world through their personal and professional development.

SkillFlex

LOSD offers a multifaceted learning ecosystem to equip individuals with the tools they need to thrive. SkillFlex, their dynamic platform, provides CPD-accredited courses to sharpen existing skills and unlock new horizons.

Skills Cast

For those who want to share their expertise, Skills Cast, the LOSD podcast, offers a platform to inspire a global audience on their stories behind skill development.

LOSD Business Wellbeing Retreats

Take a holistic approach, merging professional development with stress-relieving workshops and rejuvenating experiences. Tailored especially for Business owners, Entrepreneurs and Professionals towards cultivating a rejuvenation towards a work-life balance.

LOSD Publishing

LOSD Publishing offers a platform for authors to inform, inspire, and engage audiences across diverse topics and genres, leaving a lasting impact on hearts and minds. At GRC 2024, this mission came to life with the launch of four groundbreaking books:

The Healing Blueprint: Unlocking the Secrets to Physical, Emotional, and Spiritual Well-Being by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani and Yanick Séïde explores holistic wellness.

Bharat – The Eternal Vishwaguru by Dr. S. Vikram Raju delves into a specific area of interest. (Replace with a brief description of the book's topic)

MoonTime: A Guide for Young Girls by Dr. Geeta Bora empowers young women.

Alchemy of Reflections: 540 Inspiring & Powerful Quotes from a 54-year journey by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani offers personal wisdom.

LOSD also fosters collaboration through their annual Coffee Table Book. This year's edition, 24 Prominent Personalities in the World 2024, became an Amazon bestseller, not only honouring exceptional individuals but also serving as a testament to the power of collective achievement and global collaboration.

Celebrating Achievements: The LOSD Excellence Awards

LOSD recognises the magic of achievement with their annual LOSD Excellence Awards, a celebration of exceptional individuals shaping the future.

Through skill development, knowledge exchange, and holistic wellbeing, LOSD empowers individuals and organisations to become changemakers. They are a testament to the power of collective action, fostering a brighter future for all.

Skills Live Goes Global

The captivating Skills Live short inspiring talks take place at locations around the world. Catch motivational and inspirational speakers at the upcoming Kings College, University of Cambridge event in August 2024.

LOSD: A Partner in Transformation

LOSD isn't just a provider of resources; they're your partner on the path to transformation. Their personalised approach ensures you get the most out of their programs, whether it's honing your skills, igniting your voice, or achieving holistic well-being.

Join the Movement

LOSD extends an invitation to join a movement for positive change. Whether you're an aspiring changemaker, a seasoned professional, or simply someone seeking personal growth, LOSD offers the tools and support to help you reach your full potential.

To inquire about LOSD and participate in their initiatives, reach out to them.

Website: www.losd.co.uk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/london-organsation-of-skills-development-ltd/

Instagram: @losd.official

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/eVCxViWqnAFuDUk4/?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Contact Info:

Name: Peter

Email: Send Email

Organization: London Organisation Of Skill Development

Website: http://www.losd.co.uk/



Release ID: 89130236

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.