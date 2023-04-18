London Screenplay Development Company "Script Compass" nominated as a finalist for the London StartUp Awards 2023

Multi-award-winning screenplay development company Script Compass has been nominated as a finalist for Best Creative Startup of the Year at the London StartUp Awards 2023

—

The Bloomsbury-based startup, Script Compass, has been named a finalist in the London StartUp Awards.

The StartUp Awards were launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK, which has accelerated since the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 800,000 new businesses have been founded in the UK since 2021, a 4.3% increase from the year before.

A record number of businesses applied to this year's StartUp Awards, with 1,100 firms shortlisted across ten UK nations and regions. The contribution of these firms - all of which were started in the last three years - is significant, having created over 5,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £584 million.

In 2021, Byron McNally (BAFTA-nominated film producer) and Roland Walters (BAFTA Rocliffe-winning screenwriter) founded Script Compass, a screenplay development company.

The business has been nominated as a finalist for "Best Creative Startup of the Year."

Byron McNally said, "We're so proud to be nominated for Best Creative Startup of the Year. We've had tremendous success since launching Script Compass, winning funding for several screenplays and propelling multiple projects into production. This nomination is a wonderful affirmation of the work we've put into our efforts to revolutionise the film and TV industry's approach to screenplay development."

Supported nationally by Starling Bank, British Business Bank, BT, Creative Ideaz, GS1 UK, Jeeves, Join Talent, ScoreApp, and The Purposeful Project, the programme will celebrate the achievements of the fantastic individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards, said: "Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, responsible for new jobs, innovation, and supporting communities in every nation and region across the UK. This year's finalists represent the best entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and, through their sheer hard work, talent, and perseverance, have created an amazing new business that is creating real impact in its sector."

The StartUp Awards were created in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, one of the most successful awards programs in the UK.

About Us: Script Compass is a multi-award-winning screenplay development company working internationally across all creative industries. We use our decades of development experience to ensure projects move forward rapidly and achieve their full potential.

Contact Info:

Name: Matilda

Email: Send Email

Organization: Script Compass

Website: http://www.scriptcompass.co.uk



Release ID: 89094162

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.