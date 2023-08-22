London Screenplay Development Company “Script Compass” wins at the London StartUp Awards 2023

Multi-award-winning screenplay development company “Script Compass” has won Best Creative Startup of the Year at the London StartUp Awards 2023.

The Bloomsbury-based start-up, Script Compass, has won Best Creative Start-up of the Year at the London Start-Up Awards.

The StartUp Awards were launched to recognise the booming start-up scene across the UK, which has accelerated since the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 800,000 new businesses have been founded in the UK since 2021, a 4.3% increase from the year before.

A record number of businesses applied to this year's StartUp Awards, with 1,100 firms shortlisted across ten UK nations and regions. The contribution of these firms, all of which were started in the last three years, is significant, having created over 5,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £584 million.

In 2021, Byron McNally (BAFTA-nominated film producer) and Roland Walters (BAFTA-winning screenwriter) founded Script Compass, a screenplay development company.

The business has won “Best Creative Start-up of the Year."

Byron McNally expressed immense pride in the company's recent accolade as 'Best Creative Startup of the Year'. This year has already been remarkable for the firm, marked by the production of a feature documentary in Mongolia directed by Roland Walters and produced by McNally and a notable prize at Europe’s premier video game awards, The Intel Pixel Awards, for their game, Unknown Number.

Compass has also secured substantial funding for various Film and TV projects. Looking ahead, McNally revealed a packed autumn schedule and plans to leverage the company's recent recognition to further fuel their success. Exciting collaborations are in the works, including a new partnership with Nvidia-backed natural language start-up Meaning Machine. McNally and Walters are enthused about the prospect of continuing to revolutionise the Film, TV, and Gaming industries' approaches to screenplay and narrative development.

Supported nationally by Starling Bank, British Business Bank, BT, Creative Ideaz, GS1 UK, Jeeves, Join Talent, ScoreApp, and The Purposeful Project, The StartUp Awards celebrate the achievements of the fantastic individuals who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards, said: "Start-up businesses are the lifeblood of any economy, responsible for new jobs, innovation, and supporting communities in every nation and region across the UK. This year's finalists represent the best entrepreneurs who have spotted an opportunity and, through their sheer hard work, talent, and perseverance, have created an amazing new business that is creating real impact in its sector."

The StartUp Awards were created in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, one of the most successful awards programmes in the UK.

About Us: Script Compass is a multi-award-winning screenplay development company working internationally across all creative industries. We use our decades of development experience to ensure projects move forward rapidly and achieve their full potential.

