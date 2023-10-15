London Targeted Multimedia Content Campaigns Announced By Pro Brand Authority

London-based digital marketing firm Pro Brand Authority announces a new multimedia content service, designed to greatly improve online visibility for small and medium-sized local businesses.

—

The new content marketing solution offers customised materials across six different formats, including articles, blog posts, videos, podcasts, infographics, and slideshows. The campaigns are created by a team of professional writers and marketers, and can be published across over 400 high-authority platforms, with the goal of improving online visibility for local brands.

More details can be found at https://probrandauthority.com/

Pro Brand Authority points out the smaller companies are finding it increasingly difficult to compete in the online space, owing to the greater exposure that major organisations can generate. The new content campaigns are designed to address this imbalance, offering the ability to reach a much wider audience at cost-effective rates.

The latest Consumer Review Survey from BrightLocal found that 98% of consumers use the internet to find information about local businesses, making online visibility one of the most important considerations for companies of all sizes. The report states that, in addition to searching for businesses, 87% of people actively research companies before deciding to visit or make a purchase.

The latest content marketing service from Pro Brand Authority is designed to increase the digital footprint of smaller companies, helping them to stand out for specific services and/or locations. The firm offers standard and premium campaigns, with the latter including distribution on some of the most well-known media outlets in the world.

“We will create and distribute ultra-specific content about your business that is distributed to high visibility, high traffic sites in 6 different media formats,” a company representative explained. “This content attracts hyper-targeted traffic to your business by building authority with search engines and increasing online visibility in key target local areas.”

About Pro Brand Authority

Working in partnership with major media platforms, Pro Brand Authority aims to offer a cost-effective solution for small and medium-sized enterprises who currently have little or no content marketing capability. The firm continues to develop its innovative service, with further updates expected in the coming months.

“This service is perfect for any business that does not have an in-house content marketing team, and their distribution power is unmatched,” one client recently stated. “They do everything a small content marketing team would do, but for a fraction of the price, so it’s a great solution for smaller companies.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://probrandauthority.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Lekha

Email: Send Email

Organization: Pro Brand Authority

Address: 75 Shelton Street, London, England WC2H 9JQ, United Kingdom

Website: https://probrandauthority.com/



Release ID: 89110384

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.