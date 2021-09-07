London tech company Nothing announces ear (1) Availability at International Fashion Stores including KITH, coming to South Korea on 10th September

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing, a new forward-thinking consumer technology company based in London and founded by Carl Pei and his team, was officially unveiled in January. "It's been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change, We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing." said Carl Pei, CEO and founder of Nothing.

"Consumer tech is a tidal wave of limitless potential. Nothing will be the brand at the forefront and I can't wait for the world to experience their products," said Casey Neistat, YouTuber and Investor in Nothing. He mentioned art, creativity and consumer technology as key words that Nothing will focus on.

In July, Nothing revealed Nothing ear (1) to the world. Ear (1)'s first limited drops on its own website nothing.tech, and fashion platforms HBX and Kith.com sold out in less than a minute. The ravely reviewed true wireless earbuds feature an iconic transparent design and a premium user experience. With up to 34 hours playtime with the case, a powerful 11.6mm driver and leading specs including Active Noise Cancellation, Nothing ear (1) delivers a pure sound experience at just ₩119,000. A limited run of ear (1) devices will be available from Musinsa on September 10th.

Pure sound

Pure sound starts with a big driver, 11.6mm to be exact. The audiophiles at Teenage Engineering painstakingly dialled in the software and hardware for balanced bass, mid, and treble performance. Behind the scenes, the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity ensures you never miss a beat.

Availability



Before officially announcing the ear (1), Nothing teamed up with StockX to exclusively release the first 100 units of its debut device, ear (1), with the highest bid going for as much as $1,029 USD. Nothing was the first consumer tech brand to launch via DropX, a direct-to-consumer product release method designed by StockX to offer brands and creatives the opportunity to release new and exclusive products directly to their global audience.

In addition to being available in UK retailer Selfridges and Hong Kong luxury department store Lane Crawford, Nothing ear (1) is also available in store at Kith NYC and Tokyo starting August 28, 2021.