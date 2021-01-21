The Londoner Macao Holds Team Member Rallies Ahead of Opening

Team members energised for first-phase launch of Sands China's newly reimagined integrated resort

MACAU, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,000 Sands China team members joined rallies at the Londoner Theatre Tuesday, as they gathered to prepare for the upcoming Feb. 8 first-phase unveiling of The Londoner®Macao -- Sands China Ltd.'s bold British-themed reimagining of the Sands® Cotai Central integrated resort.



Seats at The Londoner Theatre are decorated with 7,000 balloons for Tuesday’s team member rallies. The project was carried out by The Londoner’s recreation team together with help from Londoner team members.



Sands China senior management joins the opening team of The Londoner Macao for a team member rally at The Londoner Theatre Tuesday.

"The entire company is eagerly anticipating the launch of our newest themed destination -- The Londoner Macao," said Sands China Ltd. President Dr. Wilfred Wong. "The success of any of our integrated resorts is directly tied to the dedication of our hard-working team members, who bring our properties to life each day and provide unforgettable experiences and world-class service to our guests and visitors. These team member rallies are a way for us to energise our opening team and celebrate their hard work and passion. I know they take great pride in the role they play -- whether front-of-house or behind the scenes -- in making The Londoner Macao an iconic, must-see destination on the Cotai Strip."

The Londoner Macao's opening team consists of more than 5,700 team members. Among them, 25 per cent have served the company for at least 10 years, and have extensive experience opening two or three properties; nearly 10 per cent have already reached their 15-year milestones.

The ability of local team members to transfer to The Londoner's opening team is a testament to Sands China's commitment to offering its team members vertical and horizontal career development opportunities and chances to gain more experience and new skills.

In addition, more than 4,900 Sands China team members have taken a specially designed Londoner's Pride training programme, totalling nearly 49,000 cumulative training hours -- equivalent to 10 training hours per team member. The service training course series helps cultivate team members who are able to utilise the Forbes service standard to create an unforgettable British experience for guests. The training programme covers The Londoner Macao's service culture, the Forbes service standard, product and service knowledge for The Londoner Macao, and British culture and history.

In order to enhance the professionalism of team members for The Londoner Macao, a "Be a Londoner Guide" programme has been introduced. Through a long-term approach comprising self-study, research and regular assessment, team members are able to gain knowledge about The Londoner Macao at different stages -- while obtaining ambassador pins along the way -- so as to provide guests with an ever-improving and personalised experience.

One of the Londoner team members at the rallies said: "I couldn't contain my emotions when I watched the slideshow for a look back at Sands Cotai Central memories. I've been with Sands China for 15 years. I participated in the opening of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao. As a part of The Londoner Macao's opening team, I'm not only proud, but also feel a sense of mission to become a Londoner Guide so as to deliver a unique and memorable British experience for our guests."

At the rallies, Dr. Wong delivered an emotional tribute to Las Vegas Sands and Sands China Ltd. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheldon G. Adelson, who passed away Jan. 11. In response, all team members rose from their seats and gave a standing ovation for the late company founder.

Representing an investment of US$1.9 billion (MOP 15.2 billion), The Londoner Macao will open progressively throughout 2021 and offers visitors the best of British history and culture alongside a traditional yet contemporary hospitality experience. The integrated resort's first phase opening will unveil the all-suite The Londoner Hotel, the spectacular 'wow' Crystal Palace atrium, new dining options, and interactive London-themed attractions in Q1 2021.

More integrated resort offerings will be introduced in later phases throughout 2021, including the Suites by David Beckham, Macao's first celebrity-designed hotel rooms; Londoner Court, a luxury residential-style all-suite hotel; the rethemed Shoppes at Londoner; and Londoner Arena.

