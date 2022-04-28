LONG-AWAITED SUMMER FURNITURE SOURCING AT MIFF 2022

Reconnecting with Industry Peers through Hybrid Experience this 6 – 9 July

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) is back this July 6-9 as the largest marketplace for Malaysian furniture exporters, happening in Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).



MIFF 2022 Exhibitors



MIFF 2022, 6-9 July

Over 400 suppliers can't wait to exhibit and showcase their latest furniture products and reconnect with buyers who have longed to replenish their stocks during this summer holiday furniture sourcing season. Catch the high-quality designs in home furniture, office furniture and wood furniture at one-stop exhibition. From fittings to furnishing materials, the choices are wide-ranging and cater to all your business needs.

Artwright, Ecomate, Euro Chairs, Future Manufacturer, Heveapac, Isella Sofa, Latitude Tree, Nova Talent, Sern Kou, Sin Wee Seng, TITOV, and T.A. Furniture, etc. are among the active players that have booked the front row seats of MIFF this year. On top of that, there will be China Pavilion, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand exhibitors onboard too.

Apart from the awaited furniture exhibits, MIFF 2022 will furnish a platform for an enhanced business matching for the industry peers to finally reconnect - prior, during and after the show. MIFF offers a hybrid experience for buyers to have a discussion with suppliers before visiting the show physically.

More than thousands of serious buyers from 80 countries and regions have booked flights to MIFF. Buyer delegations from Japan, US, Canada, Europe, and Turkey are looking forward to the thrill of touching and feeling the texture of the exhibitors' products.

"Buyers now are longing for a physical exhibiting experience, after 2 years of online exhibition, without having to feel and touch the products. We are ready to receive our global industry friends to experience the summer furniture sourcing in Kuala Lumpur as the confidence of international visitors have increased with the reopening of the border", said Karen Goi, MIFF General Manager.

With the steady increased number of visitors to Malaysia, over 50,000 till date, buyers can now travel with confidence and finally have a physical business gathering with industry peers to catch up with the newest products, design, and trends.

The Valued Visitor Privilege (VVP) Programme is offered to the first 200 international buyers that have registered with MIFF. The invited buyers will enjoy a 3-night free stay at our preferred 5-star hotel, Sofitel Kuala Lumpur.

MIFF will be powered by Renewable Energy starting this year, supporting the initiatives of shaping a sustainable future for the furniture industry,

Online registration is now open and be sure to be immense in summer holiday furniture sourcing experience. Trade visitors only need to register once to explore the physical and online exhibition at MIFF 2022.

Stay connected with MIFF and don't miss out on the opportunity to seize the business opportunities now. For more information, visit www.miff.com.my.

Notes to Editors:

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is the largest and leading export-oriented furniture trade show in Southeast Asia and Malaysia showcasing the widest collection of made-in-Malaysia wooden furniture, home furniture and office furniture. Established in 1995, MIFF is now a one-stop sourcing platform with online and offline solutions connecting a wider community of 20,000+ buyers from 140 countries and regions with 600+ furniture manufacturers and exporters from 12 countries and regions. With various new digital offerings since 2020, it provides trade opportunities and connects the global furniture market all year round. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.