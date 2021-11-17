Long Puffer Jackets For Women Canada – Waterproof Puffer Coats With Hoods Launch

Frank And Oak, a top sustainable Canadian fashion brand for men and women, have launched a new item in their outerwear range for women: the Hygge puffer coat. The full-length ladies puffer coat with hood is part of the waterproof recycled winter collection.

Frank And Oak’s recently launched item, a cozy hygge-style coat for the colder months, is the latest update in the company’s outerwear collection for the new season.

The Montreal-based brand provides customers with well-cut, thoughtful clothing designed for durability, versatility, and comfort in the sustainable style the company is known for.

A brand that’s transparent about its ethical goals, Frank And Oak is a Certified B Corporation known in local and worldwide communities for playing an important part in protecting the environment. Clothing from the company is always designed with sustainability and mindfulness at the forefront, and their team works hard to use eco-conscious fabrics in all of their products, including the Hygge puffer coat, made with recycled polyester sourced from discarded plastic bottles.

Featuring 2 layers of breathable polyester fabric with hydrophilic (water-resistant) lamination, the Hygge puffer is practical and durable as well as an embodiment of the Danish hygge style. Mid-length and insulated with cruelty-free Featherless Primaloft PowerPlume® filling, the double-breasted design features a zip closure and hood for added comfort and warmth.

Capable of keeping wearers snug in temperatures as low as -25ºC, the coat’s pockets are lined with polar fleece for a cozy feel, and an extra inside media pocket. Available in black, walnut, Atlantic green, and sand in addition to the latest dark rose colour, the Hygge puffer coat offers a slightly oversized fit, in sizes XS to XL.

With the latest announcement, Frank And Oak continue to invest in providing great eco-conscious designs in a range of styles, colours and fits for men and women.

“I love the cut on this – so cozy and cute,” said one satisfied customer. “I didn’t want a dark colour and the Rose is just so gorgeous. I had been looking at puffers and parkas and this one falls right in the middle in terms of fit and function.”

