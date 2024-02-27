The Longest Continuously Operating EB-5 Regional Center in the Nation, American Life, Inc. Has Sponsored Over 8,000 Visa Applications With a Nearly 100% Acceptance Rate From U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Whether someone is seeking permanent residence or just the opportunity to diversify their investment portfolio in the United States, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program is an inviting opportunity for foreign nationals.

—

With a required investment of $800,000, plus any syndication fees, into a U.S. commercial enterprise, EB-5 visas can offer a quicker and simpler path to a green card. American Life, Inc. (ALI), a federally approved EB-5 regional center, has the longest track record meeting these goals while simultaneously financing profitable real estate development.

“We’ve been on the ground floor of this program and have helped more than 8,000 people from 50 countries get visas to date. We have returned $225 million to EB-5 investors, some of whom have tripled their money,” says CEO and founder Henry Liebman, a former commercial real estate and immigration lawyer. “Our goal is to help clients efficiently obtain green cards and provide a safe and conservative capital investment.”

MINIMIZING RISKS

While, by law, every invested dollar must be considered “at risk,” Liebman and his team at ALI prioritize safe investing, from project selection to exit strategies. First, potential EB-5 equity projects are viewed through the lens of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service requirements, including the ability to create 10 full-time jobs per investment for U.S. workers, revitalize communities, and generate profits.

With this strategy, ALI has completed more than 45 successful projects that have transformed industrial areas and underdeveloped neighborhoods. Leadership has heavily invested in Seattle’s historic SoDo and Pioneer Square districts, creating highly sought after office buildings, upscale hotels, entertainment venues, retail space, and more.

ALI further minimizes the risk of nonpayment by maintaining a low debt ratio (10%). Working with ALI directly, investors receive quarterly distributions based on available cash flow.

“We manage each project with a keen focus on protecting our clients’ investments over the long term,” says Liebman, a highly respected developer who’s well-known in the hospitality industry. “We have the responsibility to ensure compliance with EB-5 rules regarding job creation and community revitalization.”

At the end of the partnership, ALI returns the original principal balance through a liquidity event, which is designed to deliver maximum financial and immigration benefits to the investor.

“From application to final divestiture, we are committed to eliminating as many financial risks as possible and avoiding pitfalls which could result in the loss of immigration status,” says Liebman.



