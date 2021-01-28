LONGi and SEV support to reduce AEON's carbon footprint in Vietnam

XI'AN, China, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world leading solar technology company headquartered in Xi'an, China, has partnered with Solar Electric Vietnam JSC (SEV) to supply 534kWp rooftop solar system to AEON Mall's recently opened Hai Phong Le Chan Branch, which marks a beginning of AEON's mandate to reduce its carbon footprint in Vietnam.

As part of AEON's decarbonization plan, the Japanese retailer conglomerate chooses to partner with SEV as EPC contractor and LONGi as module provider for its flagship project in the country. The 534kWp project is installed on AEON's largest commercial center in Hai Phong Le Chan. Utilizing a total of 6,000sqm of concrete roof area above the cinema with hot dipped steel galvanized mounting system and LONGi Hi-MO4 modules, designed and installed with highest construction standard, which is expected to reduce 500,000kg CO2 emission per year.

The project was completed under Vietnam's FiT 2 scheme, as the project developer, AEON Group can offset the commercial rate tariff, representing a healthy return on its investment while committing its carbon neutrality mandate.

As the world's leading solar manufacturer, LONGi has always integrated the company's mission of "Green" and "Sustainability" into its global supply chains, such as product design, purchase of raw materials and manufacturing processes. By partnering with a leading EPC provider in Vietnam, LONGi and SEV are able to provide state-of-art system design and equipment to investors, bringing higher yield and more stable performance.

Tien Luu, CEO of SEV Vietnam, commented, "Partnership with global leading technology partners such as Longi and Sungrow, ABB, Solar Electric Vietnam JSC (SEV) is confident to offer the best EPC services with highest standard in terms of quality and delivery. With 5 years of experiences and acting as a pioneer in Vietnam solar PV market, SEV has been serving famous customers in Vietnam like ABB Vietnam, MXP JSC, Crystal Martin Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency, Viet Avis food JSC, TH group, Aeon Mall, Ricons group, Boho Decor, Nam Tan Uyen JSC, etc and successfully COD 30+ MWp by the end of 2020."

Dennis She, Senior Vice President of LONGi Solar, commented, "LONGi always aims to provide our clients with the highest quality and most competitive solar products, to fulfil our commitment to delivering clean and sustainable energy (or solar power) around the world. We believe that the strategy collaboration with SEV would further reinforce LONGi's presence in Vietnam market and offer more opportunities to accelerate the global energy transition."

About SEV

Solar Electric Vietnam Joint Stock Company (SEV) a professional EPC, established in Hanoi Vietnam from 2015 by a strong and well-educated electrical engineer team and working dedicatedly to promote renewable energy application in Vietnam. The company have been actively and efficiently delivered more than 30 MWp over the past 5 years across Vietnam. As a leading EPC and C&I developer, by partnership with reliable global funds, SEV commits to deliver renewable energy projects with premium quality and the best satisfaction to the customers. Learn More: contact@solarelectric.vn

About LONGi

LONGi leads the solar PV industry to new heights with its product innovations and optimized power-cost ratio with breakthrough monocrystalline technologies. The company supplies more than 30GW of high-efficiency solar wafers and modules worldwide each year, about a quarter of global market demand. LONGi is recognized as the world's most valuable solar technology company with the highest market value. Innovation and sustainable development are two of the company's core values.

Learn More: https://en.longi-solar.com/

