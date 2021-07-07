LONGi and Solar Electric Vietnam (SEV) complete large commercial PV installation

XI'AN, China, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world leading solar technology company, has supplied 1,224kWp of high-efficiency modules to the Crystal International Group in Hanoi. The project was executed by Solar Electric Vietnam, a leading EPC with extensive commercial and industrial PV experience.



The project owner is Star Fashion Co., a subsidiary of the Crystal International Group, which has over 9,000 employees specializing in garment production for well-known brands.

Solar irradiation in Hanoi is around 1,075kWh/kWp and it is estimated that the system will generate an annual 1,389MWh of clean energy at a rate 15% cheaper than EVN. "The project will also eliminate around 1,268 tons of CO2 every year", commented Tuan Le, an engineer at SEV.

Rooftop solar installations increased dramatically in Vietnam last year in advance of an installation deadline for feed-in tariffs (FiT), with more than 9GWp of rooftop solar installed. However, the country's FiT3 has yet to be introduced, resulting in a steep decline in PV installations entering 2021.

Mr. Tien Luu, SEV's CEO, added: "SEV is proud to be the designer and EPC for this project. The fact that the project has progressed despite a fourth wave of COVID in Vietnam and FIT 3 not yet being introduced demonstrates just how eager MNCs are to fulfill their commitment to zero carbon targets."

"We are happy to see solar PV still moving forward in Vietnam despite government policy. Solar is an inevitable trend towards carbon neutrality," commented Dennis She, Senior Vice President at LONGi Solar. "Solar irradiation in South Vietnam is around 60% higher than in Hanoi, which technically means the project return is much better than the market's expectation, even without an agreed policy."

About LONGi

LONGi, founded in 2000, is a world leading solar technology organization. The company has had a long-term, unswerving commitment to monocrystalline technology, convinced, rightly, that its general adoption would bring about significant technological change for the whole PV industry.

With 15 manufacturing bases and more than 30 branches around the world, LONGi produces monocrystalline silicon wafers and modules, delivering solutions for distributed and ground mount power station systems, promoting the development of the global PV industry and driving energy transformation. The company's shipments have been among the industry's highest for a number of years and, in 2020, it became the first manufacturer to ship more than 20GW of modules in a year.

LONGi's ongoing high investment in R&D is a significant contributory factor in its success and the company has been rapidly applying new technologies and processes to large-scale production, making important advances in cost control and efficient product innovation.

In 2020, LONGi became the first Chinese solar energy company to join the RE100, EV100, EP100 and SBTi initiatives, set up to promote zero-carbon solar and sustainable development.