LONGi Dominates Thailand Market as 182mm Module Leader

BANGKOK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world's most valuable PV technology manufacturer, has announced that its partnership with leading project developers such as Gulf and Green Yellow for delivery of over 250MW solar PV modules in Thailand in the first 6 months of 2021. Based on the IHS's annual forecast for Thailand, LONGi has locked in over 31% market share in the market.



20MW Siam Solar Farm

PV installation in Thailand started to pick up from 2019. Despite COVID-19, installation in the C&I sector continued without much interruption. The market is mainly built under the CAPEX with the self-consumption model, wherein customers do not export electricity to the grid.

LONGi's modules using 182mm wafers have been widely accepted by partners and customers in Thailand for their added value during transportation as well as better compatibility and convenience for system design and execution. The modules are also well regarded for high performance and reliability.

LONGi is committed to higher efficiency monocrystalline technology and has invested over 1.2 billion USD in R&D the past 8 years. LONGi firmly believes that it is crucial to provide the right solution to support the long-term growth and success for its business partners. The company will continue to expand its presence in APAC markets, including Thailand, to help achieve the carbon neutrality targets.

About LONGi

LONGi, founded in 2000, is a world leading solar technology organization. The company has had a long-term, unswerving commitment to monocrystalline technology, convinced, rightly, that its general adoption would bring about significant technological change for the whole PV industry.

With 15 manufacturing bases and more than 30 branches around the world, LONGi produces monocrystalline silicon wafers and modules, delivering solutions for distributed and ground mount power station systems, promoting the development of the global PV industry and driving energy transformation. The company's shipments have been among the industry's highest for a number of years and, in 2020, it became the first manufacturer to ship more than 20GW of modules in a year.

LONGi's ongoing high investment in R&D is a significant contributory factor in its success and the company has been rapidly applying new technologies and processes to large-scale production, making important advances in cost control and efficient product innovation.

In 2020, LONGi became the first Chinese solar energy company to join the RE100, EV100, EP100 and SBTi initiatives, set up to promote zero-carbon solar and sustainable development.