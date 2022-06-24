LONGi once again sets new world record for HJT solar cell efficiency

XI'AN, China, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has announced a new world record conversion efficiency of 26.5% for its silicon heterojunction (HJT) photovoltaic cells. The new record, validated in testing carried out by the Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH) in Hamelin, Germany, was achieved on M6 (274.4cm2) full-size monocrystalline silicon wafers, marking a new breakthrough in efficiency for large-size monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic cells.



Through consistent technological innovation, LONGi, the world's leading solar technology company, has achieved continual breakthroughs in PV conversion efficiencies, breaking the world record for HJT cell efficiency twice in one week in October 2021. The company continues to lead the industry, with its speed of innovation and high-efficiency photovoltaic products making a significant contribution to the global energy transition.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World' and brand positioning of 'Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en