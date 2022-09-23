LONGi participates at ASEAN sustainable energy week

BANGKOK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has taken part in the 2022 edition of the ASEAN sustainable energy week in the Thai capital Bangkok. The event brings together leading experts to share, in a series of seminars, their in-depth knowledge on the role of renewables in the energy transition and the ultimate goal of carbon neutrality.

LONGi showcased its popular Hi-MO 5 series modules at the event, the 72-cell version of the module being mainly designed for utility-scale power plants and the DG market, consistently providing clients with the highest returns on investment.

Over recent years, the solar energy market in Southeast Asia has undergone rapid development, with Thailand considered to be one of the region's main players in terms of potential. According to government plans, the country will install almost 2.7GW of solar capacity on nine dams by 2037.

LONGi has established close relationships with local project owners, developers and EPCs in the past two years and is certain to play a significant role in Thailand's future energy transition.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en