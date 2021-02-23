LONGi Partners With Reon Energy Pushes Forward Commercial Energy Transition in Pakistan

XI'AN, China, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world's leading solar technology company, has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Reon Energy Pakistan to supply 70MWp of Hi-MO 5 540/545Wp modules for its project clusters.

The project owner is a leading cement group, the 70MWp project will be divided into 4-5 ground-mounted clusters at its different production sites. It is expected to be the largest commercial PV application in Pakistan upon completion. The project is scheduled to commence operations from the third quarter of 2021.

Reon Energy will perform EPC for the projects. The company has extensive experiences in solar projects, and is one of a few companies able to build large-scale solar facilities for industries throughout Pakistan.

LONGi is selected as the sole solar module supplier for Reon's largest project to date. After carefully evaluated and analyzed, Reon Energy has chosen LONGi's Hi-MO 5 series which represents highest module efficiency and reliability. In addition, comparing with other options available in the market, Hi-MO5 series can reduce over $0.01/Wp in BOS cost and saving nearly 5% project land usage, maximizing its EPC margin.

About LONGi

LONGi leads the solar PV industry to new heights with product innovations and optimized power-cost ratio based on breakthrough monocrystalline technologies. The company supplies more than 30GW of high-efficiency solar wafers and modules worldwide each year, about a quarter of global market demand, and is recognized as the world's most valuable solar technology company, with the highest market value. Innovation and sustainable development are two of LONGi's core values. https://en.longi-solar.com

About Reon Energy

Reon is a next generation energy company leading the transition to clean energy in the region. We have deep expertise in solar power, energy storage across its various uses, electric vehicle charging and digitalization of energy assets leading to smart energy systems. We, at Reon, are solving the complexities of industrial energy systems and are driving the evolution of their energy mix towards greater affordability, reliability, and sustainability. Reon is headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan. Learn more: https://reonenergy.com

