XI'AN, China, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world's leading solar technology company, has recently completed 1,470.56 kWp solar system for Toyota Boshoku Group – a world's premium automobile interior system manufacturer.

Project EPC is provided by Solar Electric Vietnam JSC ("SEV"), a leading EPC with a strong track record of conducting EPC for MNCs in Vietnam.



LONGi partners with SEV to complete rooftop project for Toyota Boshoku Group

LONGi's Hi-MO 4 is selected for the project, the 166mm-wafer solar module is a perfect fit to maximize system yield while reducing execution time due to its light weight and compatibility for rooftop solar applications.

Toyota Boshoku Group has a mandate to reduce 2% CO2 emission every year. With the implementation of the project, it is expected to offset over 1,582 MWh energy consumption per year, and it will help Toyota to reduce 1,338 tons of CO2 annually.

Tuan Le, a SEV's engineer who designed the system expresses: "It is my pleasure to work with LONGi once again, as the brand is well acknowledged by global MNCs. SEV will continue to facilitate COP26 commitment from the Vietnam government."

"We are happy to witness SEV's success in distributed solar business this year, especially when FiT3 policy is yet to be introduced in Vietnam." Commented by Dennis She, LONGi's President of Global Sales & Marketing, "We remain confident in the development of Vietnamese and Southeast Asia market since the cost of solar power is already cheaper than what most utilities are offering."

About SEV

Solar Electric Vietnam JSC is a leading EPC with extensive commercial and industrial PV experience with a strong track record of doing EPC for MNCs in Vietnam.

About LONGi

LONGi, founded in 2000, is a world leading solar technology organization. The company has had a long-term, unswerving commitment to monocrystalline technology, convinced, rightly, that its general adoption would bring about significant technological change for the whole PV industry.

With 15 manufacturing bases and more than 30 branches around the world, LONGi produces monocrystalline silicon wafers and modules, delivering solutions for distributed and ground mount power station systems, promoting the development of the global PV industry and driving energy transformation. The company's shipments have been among the industry's highest for a number of years and, in 2020, it became the first manufacturer to ship more than 20GW of modules in a year.

LONGi's ongoing high investment in R&D is a significant contributory factor in its success and the company has been rapidly applying new technologies and processes to large-scale production, making important advances in cost control and efficient product innovation.

In 2020, LONGi became the first Chinese solar energy company to join the RE100, EV100, EP100 and SBTi initiatives, set up to promote zero-carbon solar and sustainable development.