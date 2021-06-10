LONGi Provides 134MWp Hi-MO 5 Modules to the Largest Solar Power Plant in Bangladesh

XIAN, China, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world's leading solar technology company, announced that it will supply 134MWp high-efficiency Hi-MO5 modules to Orion Group for its project in Khulna, Bangladesh.

The project is developed by Orion Group, one of the leading industrial conglomerates in Bangladesh over the years. The company has already secured PPA with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), once completed in August 2021, the project will be the largest solar power generation facility in the country.

Bangladesh is a typical South Asian country where it enjoys up to 2,500 hours of sunshine per year but with hot and humid environment. LONGi's Hi-MO5 series is chosen given its high efficiency and anti-PID technologies to minimize land usage and safe guard the smooth running of the plant with highest yields possible.

"LONGi is delighted to partner with Orion Group to develop solar PV projects in Bangladesh," Dennis She, Senior Vice President of LONGi Solar commented. "Given the particular hardships of developing utility-scale projects in the country, we are confident of providing outstanding performances from Hi-MO5 series and furthering our partnership with Orion Group to fulfill Bangladesh's 10% RE target by 2021."

"Keeping in mind the importance of renewable energy to meet the growing energy demand, we are implementing a solar based power project in our country. We and our valued partners are working together to make this a sustainable, ecologically sound & environment-friendly renewable energy project. We are positive that we will be able to successfully achieve this major milestone by working together with LONGi Solar," commented by Salman Obaidul Karim, Chairman of Orion Group.