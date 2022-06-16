LONGi signs 1GW of orders in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2022, LONGi has held a series of 'customer appreciation ceremonies' over three days in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, during which it has signed a total of 1GW in new orders. The events were hosted by Mr. Brian Yu and MM Ahsan Huda, respectively the company's Regional Director for SEA and Country Manager for Bangladesh. The ceremonies, organized for the C&I and IPP sectors, were arranged to enhance strategic partnerships, promote green development and help Bangladesh to accelerate momentum in achieving its renewable energy goals.

Local companies attending included Desh Energy, Sundrop Power and PDL-Greene from the IPP and utility sectors, Walton, Edison Power and Beximco Textile from the C&I sector and LONGi's EPC partners Omera Renewable Energy, Novelty Energy and Solar Power.

Mr. Qing Li, LONGi's vice president for the APAC region and general manager of the Southeast Asia Representative Office, gave attendees a presentation on LONGi, its development history and record of achievement in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is a typical South Asian country, enjoying up to 1,600 hours of sunshine a year, with a hot and humid climate. Despite an often challenging climatic environment, LONGi Hi-MO 5 modules not only underline their overall quality and high performance levels, but also facilitate a reduction in land use, while ensuring the smooth operation and high output of power plants to achieve maximum electricity production. At present, all utility projects in Bangladesh are deploying Hi-MO 5.

Under its mantra of "Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World", LONGi is committed to promoting the global transition to clean energy. The growing deployment of high-efficiency LONGi modules over recent years has not only optimized the structure of local energy utilization, but also fulfilled the company's commitment to providing sustainable and clean energy worldwide, based on practical action.

Looking specifically at Bangladesh, 2020 saw LONGi provide PV modules for the 73MW Mymensingh solar power plant and, in 2021, once again deliver modules for the 134.3MW Mongla plant, setting a record for equipping the largest domestic PV power plant in each of two consecutive years. In October 2021, LONGi signed a contract with Beximco, the country's largest consortium, for the supply of 280MW of modules for a ground-mounted PV power plant, due to being connected to the grid in mid 2022 and representing another important milestone in the company's support for Bangladesh's renewable energy goals.

Mr. Mosharaf, CEO of Desh Energy, commented: "We are very happy to have LONGi as our project partner. Among all module brands, we always choose LONGi and LONGi has never failed to meet our expectations with its high quality, excellent performance, technical support, on-time delivery and rapid response."

Mr. Masudur Rahim, CEO of Omera Renewable Energy, added: "LONGi is Omera's most reliable strategic partner and I am very confident that our continued collaboration will enable us to become the leading EPC company in Bangladesh."

Mr. Jakaria Shahid, Managing Director of the Edison Group, stated: "The Edison Group is proud to be a strategic partner for LONGi, and is looking forward to a dedicated long-term partnership and cooperation in renewable industries to create a zero carbon society and make a significant contribution to achieving Bangladesh's RE goal."

Qing Li concluded: "As a leading pioneer in the Bangladeshi market, LONGi's low-carbon footprint will continue to expand across the country to help it achieve its renewable goals and boost the green economy. At the same time, LONGi will continue to accelerate the global energy transition with its innovative solar products."

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World' and brand philosophy of 'Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en