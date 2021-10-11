LONGi Supplies 280MWp Hi-MO 5 modules to Beximco Group in Bangladesh

XI'AN, China, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world's leading solar technology company, announced that it has been selected to supply 280MWp high-efficiency Hi-MO 5 modules to Beximco Limited for its project in Rangpur, Bangladesh. This is another important milestone for LONGi in supporting the South Asian countries in their renewable targets.

Bangladesh Export Import Company Ltd (Beximco Ltd), the largest private sector group in Bangladesh, announced the award of the EPC contract to build a 280 MWp solar utility-scale power plant in Sundarganj, Gaibandha District in the Rangpur Division, Bangladesh. When commissioned in mid 2022, it will make Beximco the undisputed leader in utility-scale solar power production in Bangladesh.

Beximco selected LONGi as the only designated module supplier for this plant based on module and system reliability, which is the foundation to ensure return on investment. LONGi Hi-MO 5 module is the most cost-effective solution, proven by in-depth analysis of various boundary conditions in the entire industrial value chain.

"We are extremely proud to be leading the way in supporting the Government of Bangladesh's aggressive efforts and commitment to promote the energy generation from renewables", says O K Chowdhury, Managing Director of Beximco Ltd. "This agreement is an achievement for both the companies as it is one of the critical milestones in developing the country's largest grid-tied solar power plant."

"LONGi always aims to provide the highest quality and most competitive mono-crystalline solar products. We are honored to be selected as the sole module manufacturer by Beximco, and we will fully support Beximco in fulfilling their commitment to delivering clean and sustainable energy in Bangladesh," says Dennis She, Senior Vice President of LONGi Solar. "This strategic collaboration with Beximco will further reinforce LONGi's presence in Bangladesh and offer more opportunities to accelerate the global energy transition."

About LONGi

LONGi, founded in 2000, is a world leading solar technology organization. The company has had a long-term, unswerving commitment to monocrystalline technology, convinced, rightly, that its general adoption would bring about significant technological change for the whole PV industry.

With 15 manufacturing bases and more than 30 branches around the world, LONGi produces monocrystalline silicon wafers and modules, delivering solutions for distributed and ground mount power station systems, promoting the development of the global PV industry and driving energy transformation. The company's shipments have been among the industry's highest for a number of years and, in 2020, it became the first manufacturer to ship more than 20GW of modules in a year.

LONGi's ongoing high investment in R&D is a significant contributory factor in its success and the company has been rapidly applying new technologies and processes to large-scale production, making important advances in cost control and efficient product innovation.

In 2020, LONGi became the first Chinese solar energy company to join the RE100, EV100 and EP100 initiatives, set up to promote zero-carbon solar and sustainable development.