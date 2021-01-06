LONGi supplies 70 MW modules to the largest floating PV plant cluster in Vietnam

XI'AN, China, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development marking the end of 2020, two large-scale floating solar projects in Vietnam were commissioned in December. They were the 35 MWp Ho Tam Bo floating solar power plant and the 35 MWp Ho Gia Hoet 1 floating PV plant. The two projects have been set up on Gia Hoet 1 and Tam Bo irrigation lakes, in Quang Thanh commune, Chau Duc district.

LONGi supplied the high efficiency PV modules for both projects. Despite the challenges arising from COVID-19, the China-based module manufacturer completed module deliveries ahead of schedule, ensuring the timely completion of the projects that together comprise the largest floating PV plant cluster not just in Vietnam but entire Southeast Asia region, with a combined capacity of 70 MWp. The only other operational floating solar power project in the country is Da Mi Plant by EVN.

The 35-MWp Ho Tam Bo Floating Solar Power Plant and the 35-MWp Ho Gia Hoet 1 floating PV plant together form the largest floating PV cluster in Southeast Asia

Both projects were developed by Vietnam's TOJI Group. Construction of the Ho Tam Bo Floating Solar Power Project started on August 8, 2020. Despite the challenging rainy and stormy conditions made more difficult with COVID-19 related issues, TOJI Group was able to complete the 110 kV substation installation, 10.8 km of transmission line development and grid integration in just 4 months. The plant received final commissioning on December 12, 2020.

Similarly, the Ho Gia Hoet 1 plant included the solar power station of 35 MWp, 22/110 kV step-up transformer substation and 1.86 km of transmission line running from Gia Hoet 1 to Tam Bo 22/110 kV step-up transformer substation. This plant also received final commissioning on December 12, 2020.

LONGi supplied 74,469 panels of 470 Wp power for these landmark projects. "The market for floating photovoltaic projects has witnessed increasing growth over the past few years, with the installed capacities of individual projects rising year on year. LONGi has been supplying to several floating solar power projects across the world and we are proud to be associated with the TOJI Group in setting up their first floating solar plant in Vietnam," said Dennis She, Senior Vice President, LONGi Solar.

After the commissioning of the projects, Chairman of Toji Group, Ho Minh Tien said, "On behalf of our investors, the Toji Group would like to thank the People's Committee of BRVT, Vietnam Electricity EVN, Vietnam Rubber Group, People's Committee of Chau Duc District, People's Committee of Quang Thanh Commune, and affiliates of EVN A0 , A2, SPC, PC BRVT and its subcontractors partner units that supported, facilitated and accompanied Toji Group in this project. We would also like to thank all the suppliers of Ho Tam Bo and Ho Gia Hoet 35+35 MWp floating solar farm that was commissioned on December 12, 2020."

About LONGi

LONGi leads the solar PV industry to new heights with its product innovations and optimized power-cost ratio with breakthrough monocrystalline technologies. The company supplies more than 30GW of high-efficiency solar wafers and modules worldwide each year, about a quarter of global market demand. LONGi is recognized as the world's most valuable solar technology company with the highest market value. Innovation and sustainable development are two of the company's core values. Learn More: https://en.longi-solar.com/

Related Links :

https://en.longi-solar.com/