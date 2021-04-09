LONGi to supply modules for projects in Malaysia's latest LSS3 tender

XI'AN, China, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world's leading solar technology company, announced that it will supply its high-efficiency modules to two of the five awarded projects under the Large Scale Solar (LSS) 3 tender in Peninsular Malaysia for commercial operation in 2021. The two projects, totalling 190MW, are located in Kerian, Perak state (100MW) and Kuala Muda, Kedah state (90MW) and contribute to the Malaysian government's target of achieving 20% renewable energy by 2025.

The LSS3 auction round attracted 112 bids for more than 6.73 GW of generation capacity, with five successful bidders securing a total of 490MW of capacity. The lowest solar energy price offered in the tender was MYR0.17777/kWh ($0.042). Due to the keen competition, developers were required to present exceptional levels of financing and proven system design ability as well as stringent selection of components.

LONGi's Hi-MO5 monofacial and Hi-MO4 bifacial modules were selected for the two projects. Given scarcity of land in Malaysia, LONGi's high efficiency in P-type mono technology and outstanding compatibility in system design played an important role in the winning strategies of the successful bidders.

Dennis She, Senior Vice President at LONGi Solar, commented, "We greatly appreciate the trust placed in us by our customers and Malaysia is a key market for LONGi in the Asia-Pacific region, one to which we have always been fully committed. We will continue to ensure the timely delivery and reliability of our premium, high-quality products for these LSS projects, supporting Malaysia's renewable energy targets."

About LONGi

LONGi, founded in 2000, is a world leading solar technology organization. The company has had a long-term, unswerving commitment to monocrystalline technology, convinced, rightly, that its general adoption would bring about significant technological change for the whole PV industry.

With 15 manufacturing bases and more than 30 branches around the world, LONGi produces monocrystalline silicon wafers and modules, delivering solutions for distributed and ground mount power station systems, promoting the development of the global PV industry and driving energy transformation. The company's shipments have been among the industry's highest for a number of years and, in 2020, it became the first manufacturer to ship more than 20GW of modules in a year.

LONGi's ongoing high investment in R&D is a significant contributory factor in its success and the company has been rapidly applying new technologies and processes to large-scale production, making important advances in cost control and efficient product innovation.

In 2020, LONGi became the first Chinese solar energy company to join the RE100, EV100 and EP100 initiatives, set up to promote zero-carbon solar and sustainable development.