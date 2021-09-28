The Longing is Over, Concertgoers Return to Mount Bromo Jazz 2021 Under Strict Health Protocol

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesian renowned jazz festival "Jazz Gunung" finally made a comeback after being held virtually in 2020 due to the spike of COVID-19 cases. Under a strict health protocol, the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy welcomed a total of 300 concertgoers, or only 25% capacity of the festival, at the Jiwa Jawa Resorts Amphitheater, Mount Bromo, East Java, on September 24-25, 2021.



One of the Jazz Gunung Bromo 2021 headliners, Ring of Fire feat. Fariz RM.

Adhering to the government's community mobility restriction (PPKM), everyone at the venue -- from performers, visitors, committee members, to other supporting people -- must have been vaccinated against COVID-19, worn masks, and activated PeduliLindungi app to allow tracing and monitoring. The committee also appointed one Liaison Officer (LO) for 20-25 visitors to arrange their arrivals, accommodations, and departures for avoiding crowdedness as well as practicing social distancing.

"The government has continued to take mitigation measures as much as possible to revive the economy during the pandemic. This includes the implementation of "Innovation, Adaptation, and Collaboration" strategy, while adapting events to the new normal. Therefore, we can ensure the events are held safely and comfortably for everyone," said Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia's Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy

Mount Bromo Jazz 2021: the highly anticipated international ethnic jazz event

Themed Indahnya Jazz, Merdunya Gunung (Beautiful Jazz, Melodious Mountain) and taglined Jiwa Jazzku Bergejolak (My Jazzy Soul Flared Up), the festival returned with well-known ethnic jazz musicians, including JANAPATI (Dewa Budjana and Tohpati), Ring of Fire Project, Fariz RM, The Jam's (Otti Jamalus and Yance Manusama), Dua Empat, and Surabaya Pahlawan Jazz. All lines up performed at a unique bamboo-installed stage with a breathtaking view of Mount Bromo in the background.

Mount Bromo Jazz is a part of Jazz Gunung series that is held to promote tourism and creative economy across the region. Located at 2,000 meters above sea level, the Mount Bromo Jazz venue allowed the crowd to enjoy the performances with an open-air ambiance that flared up their enthusiasm.

"Offering the harmony of panoramic mountain views, music, and people, Mount Bromo Jazz has become a highly anticipated international ethnic jazz music festival every year," added Uno.

In addition to Mount Bromo Jazz, the Jazz Gunung event series include Jazz Gunung Ijen (Mount Ijen Jazz) in East Java, Jazz Gunung Toba (Lake Toba Jazz) in North Sumatra, and Jazz Gunung Burangrang (Mount Burangrang Jazz) in West Java.

Mount Bromo Jazz 2021 set a new benchmark in outdoor performances

The success of the Mount Bromo Jazz event has also marked a new benchmark in music performances, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adhering to strict health protocols and PPKM regulation, the Ministry implements new innovations in event organizations, while strengthening collaborations to succeed outdoor performances that are safe for everyone.

Prior to the concert, Jazz Gunung organized a solidarity event through a webinar called "Bergerak Beradaptasi, We Are Ready!" (Move to Adapt, We Are Ready!) on September 23, 2021. The event was held to launch a movement to support art and cultural workers that include event organizers, promoters, management, musicians, artists, viewers, and production teams.

Download the poster at bit.ly/PosterBergerakBeradaptasi and be a part of the movement by sharing, tagging, and reposting #BergerakBeradaptasi (#MoveToAdapt) with your personal message on social media platforms to raise public awareness in adhering to health protocol.

About the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Driven by a vision to make Indonesia a world-class tourism destination, Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy innovates various breakthroughs to continually grow the creative industry in Indonesia.

'Kharisma Event Nusantara 2021' is one of the government's efforts to encourage the rise of the creative economy in Indonesia. This program is expected to help positively move the national economy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide direction for event participants on the implementation of the CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environmental Sustainability) protocol.