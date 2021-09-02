Longsys Introduces FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD

Designed for High-performance Applications

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-wide digital transformation became overwhelming since the 5G era was unveiled. As data centers, servers, high-efficiency computing, artificial intelligence, and other emerging applications pose increasing storage requirements, the competition among storage manufacturers has also intensified. As an integral component of PCs and servers, solid-state drives (SSDs) have always been a focal point for major OEMs when it comes to performance, stability, and compatibility. Figuring out how to develop storage products that better match smart devices has become a challenge storage manufacturers are facing, as global semiconductor resources are in short supply.

In this context, the FORESEE SSD R&D team still brought forward a satisfactory solution. The FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD, a flagship product independently developed by FORESEE, a technical storage brand under Longsys, was launched early in August 2021. With a storage capacity of up to 2TB, FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD features sequential read/write speeds of 3500MB/s and 3000MB/s, as well as random read/write speeds of 327K IOPS and 294K IOPS, which flexibly satisfies the storage capacity needs of all mainstream OEMs. This product utilizes the PCIe Gen 3x4 interface, customized master control, and an enhanced DRAM-less architecture. Compliant with the mainstream NVMe 1.4 protocol, it also supports the Host Memory Buffer (HMB) function. Based on the NVMe protocol, the SSD automatically uses the HMB function to speed up during reading and writing. When system memory is unstable and poses data risks, the HMB function will be automatically disabled to guarantee data security. According to FORESEE's internal evaluation data, the performance of FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD is approximately 50% higher than that of the previous generation of mainstream storage products. Thanks to its superior performance, FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD is expected to become a force to be reckoned with among FORESEE's SSD products this year.

Product Series XP1000 PCIe SSD Interface PCIe Gen 3x4 Type M.2 2280 Capacity 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Model (XXXX represents capacity) XP1000FXXXX Flash Memory Medium 3D TLC DRAM DRAM-less Operating Temperature 0°C–70°C Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 3500MB/s / 3000MB/s Random Read/Write Speed (IOPS) Up to 327K/294K Mean Time Between Failures (Hours) 1,500,000 Warranty 3 years S.M.A.R.T. Function Support Yes TRIM Function Yes Application Laptops, desktops, all-in-one computers, home IPCs

FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD uses Longsys-developed firmware and supports the L1.2 low-temperature power function thanks to its built-in intelligent power management unit. Even with lower power consumption, it is still capable of excellent read and write performance and greatly improves the battery life of devices. The product boasts a temperature control algorithm which balances the speed and temperature during continuous operation to ensure high stability and reliability.

In addition, FORESEE-customized master controls incorporate multiple protection mechanisms, including Smart Cache, power-on reset integrated within the chip, multi-level power management, NAND boot partitioning and other functions. This ensures the stability and data security of storage products. Moreover, FORESEE's online firmware upgrade services facilitate after-sales maintenance and cut the costs, greatly benefiting customers and improving user experience. At present, this product is primarily used in desktops, laptops, all-in-one computers, home IPCs, and the like.