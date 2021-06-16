Longsys Officially Joins the AECC to Jointly Promote Automotive Interconnection Data Storage

SHENZHEN, China, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Longsys recently became the first storage enterprise from Chinese Mainland to be admitted to the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC), with the information being disclosed on the AECC's official website on June 7, 2021. Longsys will strive to promote the development of an open and distributed computing architecture for automotive interconnection through cooperation with mobile network operators as well as the smart automotive industry chain.

Automotive interconnection has gained popularity in recent years, and the development of smart cars is now in full swing. Vehicle-mounted sensors and cameras allow smart cars to analyze complex road conditions, pedestrian dynamics, and other information in real-time. The massive and increasing amount of data seen in storage, transmission, calculation, and processing has given rise to immense costs and high latency. However, where there is challenge, there is also opportunity. The automobile industry is ushering in a new era.

In 2017, Toyota, Intel, and other world-famous companies jointly established the AECC to create an ecosystem for automotive interconnection. This would better support emerging services such as smart driving, creation of online data maps, and assisted driving based on cloud computing. The AECC has joined hands with leaders in various industries to promote the development of edge network architecture and computing infrastructure. This collaboration also supports large-capacity data services with smarter and more efficient connected cars. Other AECC members include DENSO, Ericsson, Dell, Samsung, and other internationally renowned companies.

Thanks to a full range of automotive electronic storage products and efficient services, Longsys was finally admitted into the AECC. Due to the long-term layout and expansion of the vehicle storage market, the automotive storage product lines cover the entire vehicle. Now, Longsys is cutting a figure in the vehicle storage market thanks to its automobile storage eMMC, UFS, industrial SSD, industrial DDR4 memory module, industrial memory card, in-vehicle data backup disks, and customized technical products. In addition, Longsys has won the recognition of industry customers along with the AECC.

It is worth mentioning that Longsys has independently designed and developed software, a10nm ASIC high-performance storage test system, and over 30 core test algorithms. Of particular note is FORESEE automotive eMMC successfully passing the AEC-Q100 reliability testing standard in 2020. In order to support the development of automotive electronics business, Longsys has set up an innovation laboratory in Zhongshan Storage Industrial Park for the design and verification of regulation vehicles that can always remain open to customers and the AECC. In addition, Longsys has set up a storage innovation base in the Shanghai Lin-Gang Special Area, which facilitates the provision of technical support and services to automobile manufacturer clients in South China and East China.

Longsys also has advantages in quality management and supply chain delivery. Longsys has established a comprehensive quality control system. Meanwhile, Longsys's supply chain delivery center has specially deployed a professional production supply chain that meets the requirements of automotive regulation and can sufficiently support both current and future business development. All of these initiatives guarantee that the demand from automobile clients remains stable and perpetual.

Joining the AECC is only the beginning for Longsys. Longsys will embrace engaging in in-depth cooperation with various AECC members. Specifically, Longsys will meet data storage needs related to the Internet of Vehicles through edge computing in order to better integrate into the automotive interconnection industry chain.