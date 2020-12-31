Looking back on 2020, Timeless Investment overcame tough times and emerged to expand the Family Office despite difficulties faced

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global start of 2020 is quite turbulent, trade frictions continue, globalization encounters a major crisis, and the global pandemic of the new crown epidemic has caused a cliff-like decline in the global economy. The depth of the economic crisis has surpassed the crisis SARS in 2003 and the financial tsunami in 2008. Despite these unfortunate circumstances, Timeless Investment continues to expand its business. In addition to traditional businesses, it has made new breakthroughs in the fields of family offices, trusts, investment, and international immigration. In 2020, the family office of Timeless Investment Management Co., Ltd. has continued to expand, and it has established branches in Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia.



Timeless Investment Taiwan Office

According to Billionaires Insights 2020 jointly published by UBS and PricewaterhouseCoopers, despite the impact of the epidemic, the number of global billionaires has not decreased but has continued to grow, and the demand for family offices has shown an expanding trend. Timeless Investment Family Office not only provides systematic and confidential professional wealth management services for high net worth individuals, it is also keen to provide support to small and medium-sized enterprises which is able to assist them in setting up trust structures, family funds, family trusts, as well as the risk management of family finances, tax planning, credit management, foreign exchange management and other daily needs, centralized management of family wealth in an all-round way, to achieve the optimal allocation of family assets, and create wealth legends with customers.

The most important part of family office is family trust. Besides the general functions of asset protection and tax optimization, the trust service of Timeless Investment has its own unique advantages. Timeless Investment has trust licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, and Switzerland, and can tailor a suitable trust plan according to the customers' actual situation. More importantly, Timeless Investment cooperated with the Family Inheritance Planner Association to establish the International Chinese Inheritance Institute (ICIA), which provides cross-disciplinary analysis, education, and consulting services to help formulate sustainability plans to ensure the family business and wealth were successfully passed on.

Since the beginning of this year, the uncertainties in the world economy have increased, and investment is facing severe challenges. In the face of continuous challenges, Timeless Investment quickly developed response plans. To this end, Timeless Investment raised bond funds to obtain fixed income and stable cash flow. At the same time, it actively participated in the pre-IPO Financing Investment in Hong Kong and continued to reap high returns. Moreover, Timeless Investment has achieved the goal of tax reduction through the trust and offshore design structure. In general, the investment strategy of Timeless Investment has made steady progress and achieved the goal of asset protection and tax reduction.

In addition, in response to the needs of customers, Timeless Investment also embarked on immigration business. According to the results of a poll published by the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Taiwan is one of the top destinations for Hong Kong people to emigrate. The low cost of living, cultural similarity, and high-quality medical services are Taiwan's advantages in attracting Hong Kong people. Compared with other immigration companies in the market, Timeless Investment has offices in Hong Kong and Taiwan, which can better support customers. At the same time, it provides one-stop service, highly transparent fees, and more professional assistance for better selection of investment targets. Customers can also enjoy the assistance of the Hong Kong and Macau Chamber of Commerce, including facilities that would help their business operations to the maximum extent.

Looking back on 2020, Timeless Investment was placed in a tough spot yet the company chose to emerge from it. On top of managing the business, it strengthened the business development and innovation in new fields, to provide better financial services, achieve stable wealth growth and wealth inheritance in a more efficient and high-quality way for customers. In the future, Timeless Investment will, as always, strive to seize the dividends of the times and create sustainable long-term returns for investors with sound performance.

