Looking Toward Strengthening our Existing Businesses and Creating of New, Highly Profitable Businesses Restructuring Hitachi High-Tech Fine Systems

TOKYO, Feb 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech") today announced the restructuring of Hitachi High-Tech Fine Systems Corporation ("HFS") on April 1, 2022, as part of Hitachi High-Tech's key initiatives for our 2024 Mid-Term Management Plan. Hitachi High-Tech aims to create new businesses that will be a key part of our future, in tandem with the plans to further expand the growth and profitability of our existing businesses.



Through corporate divestiture, HFS will transfer its railroad inspection, HD/FPD(1) and laboratory solutions businesses to Hitachi High-Tech Solutions Corporation ("HSL") and transfer its manufacturing functions to Hitachi High-Tech Manufacturing & Service Co., Ltd. ("HMS"). Furthermore, the prototyping, development, and other functions of HFS will be transferred to Hitachi High-Tech through an absorption-type merger, with HFS as absorbed company and Hitachi High-Tech as the surviving company.



Business Restructuring Goals



The environment surrounding society is changing every day with developments in digitization and the acceleration of innovations in technology. In order to respond swiftly to the changing market environments, the needs and business challenges of our customers in such circumstances, the Hitachi High-Tech Group is working on enhancing and integrating our core technologies, optimizing our manufacturing frameworks, and accelerating prototype development through Group-integrated business management.



This restructuring is one measure of these key initiatives we are working on, and by utilizing the core competencies (analysis and inspection technologies, production facility engineering capabilities, manufacturing capabilities) of HFS, one of the major group companies, the Hitachi High-Tech Group aims to reinforce our core Measurement and Analysis technologies, further increase the profitability of our fundamental businesses and strengthen the creation of new businesses that will be a key pillar of our future.



Business Restructuring Overview Summary:



1. Railroad Inspection, HD/FPD, Laboratory Solutions

We aim to integrate the laser- and magnetic-analysis technologies of HFS with the measurement and control technologies of HSL, and create new solutions that will be one of the core pillar of our future business.



2. Prototyping and Development

With the integration of the prototyping and development functions of HFS into Hitachi High-Tech, we aim to improve our development efficiency in product manufacturing through accelerated prototype development.



3. Manufacturing Functions

We will achieve high-efficiency manufacturing of Hitachi High-Tech Group products by concentrating our manufacturing functions into HMS.



Through this restructuring, the Hitachi High-Tech Group is looking toward creating new, highly profitable businesses from our core technologies of "Observation, Measurement, and Analysis" along with leveraging the core competencies of HFS to bolster the existing businesses of Hitachi High-Tech. The Hitachi High-Tech Group continues to work on creation of new social and environmental value, and aim to sustainably improve our corporate value.



(1) HD/FPD: Hard-Disk and Flat Panel Display



About Hitachi High-Tech



Hitachi High-Tech, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including Analytical & Medical Solutions (manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, and analytical instruments), Nano- Technology Solutions (manufacture and sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and analysis equipment), and Industrial Solutions (providing high value- added solutions in fields of social & industrial infrastructures and mobility, etc.).



The company's consolidated revenues for FY 2020 were approx. JPY 606.3 billion [USD 5.7 billion]. For further information, visit



Corporate Communications Dept., CSR Div.,

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Contact: Nishikawa

Phone: +81-80-9207-5949



