LookUp SG Highlights Popular Food Destinations to Try in the North of Singapore

Welcome to the culinary wonderland that is Northern Singapore! There is a vibrant shopping mall, located in the heart of Ang Mo Kio, and renowned for its diverse dining options, is a paradise for food enthusiasts. Whether you're exploring the local delights or savoring international cuisines, AMK Hub has it all, including a delectable touch of North Point food.



Embark on a gastronomic adventure within this bustling hub, where your cravings, be it for a comforting bowl of hot noodles or a sizzling plate of grilled meats, are sure to find fulfillment. Get ready for our spotlight on AMK Hub Restaurants, where your culinary journey begins, and the flavors of both AMK Hub and North Point food come together in a delightful fusion!



Popular Cuisines Available at AMK Hub

When it comes to dining at AMK Hub, there is no shortage of popular cuisines to satisfy your cravings. From local delights to international flavors, this bustling mall offers a diverse range of options for every palate.



If you're in the mood for some traditional Singaporean fare, head over to one of the many hawker stalls or kopitiams scattered throughout the mall, including a taste of "North Point food." Indulge in flavorful dishes like Hainanese chicken rice, laksa, and char kway teow that will transport you straight to the streets of Singapore.



If Western cuisine is more your style, don't worry - AMK Hub has got you covered too! Whether you're craving juicy burgers and fries or gourmet pizzas topped with all your favorite ingredients, you'll find plenty of options here that will leave your taste buds satisfied.

Hidden Gems: Must-Try Dishes at AMK Hub Restaurants

Culinary Treasures at AMK Hub: Unveiling Hidden Gems

When it comes to dining at AMK Hub, several hidden gems offer unique and delicious dishes that shouldn't be missed. Explore these culinary treasures that are sure to satisfy even the most discerning palates.

ABC Seafood Restaurant: A Spicy Seafood Delight

Discover the mouthwatering Chilli Crab at ABC Seafood Restaurant. The perfectly cooked crab smothered in a spicy sauce is a true delight for seafood lovers. If you're craving something different, their equally delectable Salted Egg Prawns await.

Ichiban Boshi: Japanese Culinary Excellence

Indulge in the freshness and melt-in-your-mouth texture of Ichiban Boshi's Salmon Sashimi. Another standout dish is their Wagyu Beef Donburi, featuring tender slices of premium beef served over a bed of fluffy rice.

Peony Jade Restaurant: Authentic Chinese Fare with a Twist

Experience authentic Chinese fare with a twist at Peony Jade Restaurant. Their Crispy Aromatic Duck with Buns combines crispy duck skin with soft steamed buns and savory hoisin sauce for an explosion of flavors in every bite.

Unique Food Concepts and Experiences at AMK Hub

For those looking for something out of the ordinary, head to "The Grill Knife" where you can cook your own meats on hot lava stones at your table. This interactive dining experience allows you to control how well-done or rare you want your steak to be, ensuring a perfectly cooked meal every time.

If you're into fusion cuisine, then "Noodle Bar" at AMK Hub is a must-visit among the diverse array of Amk Hub restaurants. They skillfully combine traditional Asian flavors with Western cooking techniques, resulting in mouthwatering dishes like truffle-infused ramen and kimchi carbonara pasta. Prepare yourself for an explosion of flavors that will leave your taste buds wanting more.

Dining for Special Occasions at AMK Hub

For an elegant dining experience, head over to one of the fine dining establishments in the mall. These restaurants boast sophisticated decor, impeccable service, and menus that are sure to impress even the most discerning palates. Indulge in a mouthwatering steak cooked to perfection or savor the flavors of fresh seafood prepared by expert chefs.



If you're planning a birthday celebration or anniversary dinner, there are plenty of options at AMK Hub to choose from. Opt for a restaurant that offers private dining rooms where you can enjoy an intimate gathering with your loved ones. Some establishments even offer customized menus and special packages for celebrations, ensuring that every detail is taken care of.



Budget-Friendly Eateries in AMK Hub

When it comes to dining out, finding delicious and affordable options is always a win. Luckily, AMK Hub has a variety of budget-friendly eateries that won't break the bank. Whether you're craving local delights or international flavors, there's something for everyone.

For those looking for a taste of Singaporean cuisine on a budget, head over to Food Republic located on Level 3. This food court offers an array of hawker-style dishes such as chicken rice, laksa, and char kway teow at wallet-friendly prices. Grab your tray and indulge in these mouthwatering local favorites without burning a hole in your pocket.



