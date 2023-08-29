Loom launches Loom AI Suite, redesigned recorder, Google integration, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Loom , the video communication platform for async work, is launching a suite of powerful new AI features, transcripts and captions in 50+ new languages, the company’s first official partnership with Google Workspace, and a redesigned version of our desktop recorder. Say hello to intuitive, magical video for work.



”These launches are designed to do one thing: accelerate our mission to empower effective communication via video messages at work,” said Loom CEO and Co-Founder Joe Thomas. ”Alongside our continued focus on performance and reliability, they mark the beginning of Loom’s next chapter. It’s a chapter that builds on async video that’s fast, intuitive, and easy — to make it even more automatic and magical.”

The Loom AI Suite

Loom’s set of new, AI-powered features is built to help users be more productive and efficient without lifting a finger. The suite boosts viewer engagement on Looms by 18%, and 73% of people said it is “extremely or very valuable” to their workflows today.

Available as a paid add-on for Business and Enterprise plans, the Loom AI Suite’s intuitive features instantly provide context and polish to Looms. Loom AI automatically writes a video title, a summary of talking points, segments each video into timestamped chapters, assigns out action items to teammates, and removes any "Ums" or long pauses. Future features on Loom’s AI roadmap include text-to-video, voice/camera avatars, and more.

Get Loom AI or learn more at loom.com/ai .

50+ new languages for instant transcriptions and closed captions

One in four Looms is recorded in a language other than English. Loom’s mission is to unlock effective communication, for everyone at work. This represents a significant step in that direction.

Multi-language transcription and captions will be available to all customers, on any plan. This release also unlocks AI-powered features across all 50+ languages .

Integration with Google Workspace's Docs & Chat

Loom announced its first official partnership with Google to bring Loom to their trusted workspace that billions of people use every day. Here’s how we’re doing it:

Loom Smart Chips in Docs: Turn Loom links into smart previews across Google Workspace surfaces, showing relevant information such as titles and summaries. The integration is starting with Google Docs and Chat and will expand to Sheets, Slides, and more.

Preview Looms in Google Chat: Share and preview Loom videos directly within Google Chat. Find yourself typing too long of a message in Chat? Record a quick Loom and send it instead.

The Loom Chrome extension has been an integral piece of the Loom platform since inception in 2016. Partnering with Google brings Loom to their 3 billion ecosystem users on a new level.

Top-to-bottom redesign of the Loom desktop recorder

We’ve fully revamped our desktop recorders for both MacOS and Windows. The redesign includes significant enhancements and a refreshed recording experience, all based on customer feedback. The result is a faster, smoother way to record Looms.

We’re rolling out the new recorder now to make sure users can record with confidence no matter where they choose to record. Available for MacOS today; rolling out to Windows soon.

Learn more about the redesign here .

About Loom

Loom is the video communication platform for async work that helps companies communicate better at scale. Loom makes it easy to record quick videos of your screen and camera and instantly share them with a link. More than 21M users across more than 350K companies around the world trust Loom to share feedback, updates, intros, training, and more – every day. Founded in late 2015, Loom has raised $203M from world-class investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, Iconic, and Coatue. To learn more please visit www.loom.com .

