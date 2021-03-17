Los Angeles CA B2C Marketing Visibility And Content Strategy Service Launched

LO:LA, a creative marketing company based between LA and London, have launched their branding services, offering online businesses support with cross-platform web design and content strategies.

—

The Los-Angeles based creative marketing agency LO:LA has recently launched new branding, web design, and digital content services, offering local businesses and organizations comprehensive online campaign strategy and brand identity support.

More information can be found at https://www.thelolaagency.com

LO:LA’s newly updated marketing services aim to refresh products and brands in ways that engage with a targeted customer, with the intention of maximizing company engagement and transforming leads into sales. Specifically, this involves creating new logos and company messaging, in addition to cross-platform, branded imaging designed to captivate customers.

The creative content experts aim to collaborate with their clients to create a strong, identifiable brand voice and look that fosters customer loyalty and trust. Moreover, the expert marketing team are dedicated to helping brands establish their company vision through storytelling, which includes producing branded digital content videos, social media posts, and messaging.

Operating between London and Los Angeles, the LO:LA technicians have experience working with big agency and in-house branding projects, while being able to tailor creative media campaigns to their client’s custom requirements.

Interested parties can find out more about LO:LA at https://medium.com/authority-magazine/nick-platt-of-lo-la-brand-makeovers-5-things-you-should-do-to-upgrade-and-re-energize-your-brand-76f0a186e06a

Their services focus on core parts of brand identity including strategy, voice, and audience to produce custom marketing plans informed by trends and industry insights. Additionally, hey specialize in web platform design, as well as content and campaign marketing, utilizing a range of tools including data analytics, content strategy, SEO, and digital activation to solidify brand identities.

LO:LA can offer support to both B2B and B2C companies, providing a range of custom branding services ideal for start-ups and new businesses, in addition to well-established organizations. The expert digital marketing agency aims to create or update client brand identities through expert web design and digital content, as well as through online marketing campaigns and site analytics..

A spokesperson for the company said “Centered around our core creative services, think of LO:LA as your inside-out marketing team which includes expert partners curated specifically to your brand, project or campaign. Our mission is to ensure you’ll always have access to the best marketing minds and talent for your budget.”

More information is available at the https://www.thelolaagency.com/2021/01/27/brand-in-a-box%E2%80%8B-aka-why-you-might-need-a-brand-refresh, or by calling +1-310-753-2893.

Contact Info:

Name: Nick Platt

Email: Send Email

Organization: London : Los Angeles (LO:LA)

Address: 840 Apollo Street Suite 100, El Segundo, CA 90245, United States

Website: https://www.thelolaagency.com

Release ID: 89001252