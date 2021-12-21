Los Angeles Car Repair Estimate Tool – Online Auto Garage Directory Launched

Online car repair directory Auto Fix Buddy has been launched in Los Angeles, CA, and surrounding localities.

With its new launch, the automotive service marketplace allows motorists to conveniently search for, compare, and connect with local car repair garages in the Bay Area. Shop owners can also utilize the platform to advertise their services and attract potential customers at an affordable rate.

More details are available at https://autofixbuddy.com

Since its establishment in 2020, Auto Fix Buddy’s instant price comparison tool has helped car owners save thousands of dollars on repair and maintenance services each year. The latest expansion adds to the company’s extensive database of over 12,000 trusted auto mechanics across the United States and Canada.

Motorists can begin by using the platform’s simple search function, which prompts them to select their location and the make of their car. Next, users will be presented with a variety of listings for nearby auto garages, each of which includes the business’s address and contact information.

Other details that can be found on the directory include each shop’s availability, reviews, offered services, specialties, and amenities. Those looking for the closest garage to their home may also utilize the site’s satellite map feature.

Car owners can further refine their search by using the site’s subcategories, which allow them to locate repair shops that offer specific amenities or services. Subcategories include ‘Same-Day Appointment’, ‘Warranty Accepted’, ‘Early Bird Dropoff’, and more.

Once they have selected a mechanic, motorists can use the platform to easily request a quote or book their preferred service.

Auto Fix Buddy’s complimentary listing feature also offers a time and cost-effective alternative to traditional digital marketing tactics, as repair shop owners who claim a profile on the directory are able to quickly find and connect with car owners in their local area.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We're North America's #1 auto repair comparison site. We work with everyone from major dealers to mobile mechanics. Whatever car you drive, whatever you need to be fixed, we are sure to know a mechanic shop or specialist who can help you.”

Interested parties can find additional information at https://autofixbuddy.com

