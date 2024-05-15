Los Angeles Day-Rate Storage Container Rentals: Portable Unit Inventory Updated

Conexwest (888-759-0596), a storage solutions provider serving Los Angeles and the surrounding areas, recently updated its inventory of portable storage containers available for rent.

With the recent update, Conexwest is providing customers with access to a wider range of safe and secure storage containers capable of holding several different types of cargo. The company offers short and long-term rental contracts, both of which include delivery and pick-up of containers.

More details can be found at https://www.conexwest.com

Conexwest’s inventory includes a variety of storage containers to meet the diverse needs of customers. “We have standard dry, insulated, refrigerated, and ground-level office containers in 10' - 45' standard or high cube sizes,” explained a spokesperson for the company. “If you require easy accessibility to your cargo, we offer an assortment of entry configurations as well.”

These different entry configurations allow customers to access their containers either from one end, both ends, or from the side. To make the containers even more accessible, Conexwest also gives customers the option to add on ramps, walkways, grates, and staircases.

As far as the units themselves, they are all made from heavy-duty, weather-resistant corten steel, and they feature durable anti-abrasion bamboo and plywood floorings. To make them easier to deliver and keep level, Conexwest offers them with ISO corner castings and doorsill cutouts.

The versatility of Conexwest’s containers makes them a suitable solution for everything from decluttering and renovations to asset storage and logistics streamlining. Thanks to their enhanced security features, customers can rest assured knowing their belongings are fully protected.

“I recently remodeled my house, and I needed a place to temporarily store my furniture, so I rented a storage container from Conexwest,” said a satisfied customer. “The staff I dealt with were all very helpful, friendly, and expeditious, and the unit they set me up with was clean, modern, and spacious. Thanks to them, I was able to finish my renovations without a hitch. I can’t recommend them enough.”

About Conexwest

Conexwest has been providing customers across the United States with affordable and reliable storage solutions since 2013. In addition to rentals, the company also sells new, used, and refurbished storage containers, chassis, and trailers.

Interested parties can find more information at https://www.conexwest.com

