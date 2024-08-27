Los Angeles Luxury Custom Pivot Doors Announced By Panda Windows & Doors

Panda Windows & Doors has updated its residential luxury pivot doors, offering more features and designs for homeowners in Los Angeles.

—

The company is now offering more hardware and customization options for their made-to-order pivot doors, which can be used for oversized entryways. Homeowners can choose from a number of standard designs and configurations, as well as more high-end options from Panda Windows & Doors’ premium Voyage Select line.

For more information, please visit https://www.panda-windows.com/residential/pivot-doors/

Designed to be the focal point of a home’s main entrance, Panda Windows & Doors’ pivot doors are engineered with unique properties that provide homeowners with both ease of use and visual appeal. The doors lack hinges and door jambs, instead rotating open around a hidden spindle, a feature that takes weight off the frame; each unit also contains a concealed self-closing mechanism to promote maneuverability, even when individual panels exceed 300 lbs. These characteristics allow Panda Windows & Doors to fabricate some of the largest doors in the industry, and their pivot systems can reach up to 24 feet in height without sacrificing functionality.

The doors can be built with aluminum, wood-clad, and solid wood core frames, and homeowners have the choice of thermal break profiles for added energy efficiency. Customers can also opt for Panda Windows & Doors’ Voyage Select line, which offers more customization options compared to the standard product line. These doors are available in a variety of designs inspired by exotic locations, but customers are free to alter base colors, details, finishes, and handle styles.

Buyers may also include other aesthetic and functional features in their doors, such as sidelites, transom windows, and nonstandard locking mechanisms. For Voyage Select doors, Panda Windows & Doors offers tempered, non-tinted glass by default, but Cardinal 270, Cardinal 366, and argon glass are available as upgrades. Other premium features include ADA-compliant pivot closers, thermally broken thresholds, keypads, and fingerprint scanners, which are also exclusive to Voyage Select products.

Regardless of the choice, Panda Windows & Doors will take the buyer’s location into consideration when fulfilling their order. The company’s pivot doors can be designed with corrosion-resistant materials and hurricane-rated glass, making them suitable for coastal areas or regions prone to extreme weather events. Additional security options are available, and Panda Windows & Doors encourages clients with specific requirements to contact them for more details.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://www.panda-windows.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Avi Shoshan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Panda Windows & Doors

Address: 14921 Delano Street 14753 Oxnard St. Van Nuys, CA 91411, Los Angeles, CA 91411, United States

Phone: +1-702-643-5700

Website: https://www.panda-windows.com/



Release ID: 89139458

In case of identifying any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release that necessitate action or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our expert team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions diligently to rectify any identified issues or supporting you with the removal process. Delivering accurate and reliable information remains our top priority.