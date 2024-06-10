Los Angeles Luxury Lift & Slide Doors For Natural Light In Homes Launched

Panda Windows & Doors (+1-702-643-5700) has expanded its exterior and interior lift and slide doors for residential properties throughout Los Angeles.

—

The newest exterior lift and slide doors include the Impact line, which are designed to be resistant to hurricanes and severe weather. For interior spaces, the doors open up rooms to allow for more expansive and immersive parties or gatherings.

More information can be found at https://www.panda-windows.com/

Panda Windows & Doors explains that its versatile lift and slide options can support panels up to 100 square feet in size, improving natural lighting and allowing for better airflow.

The company uses 6063-T6 aluminum for its strength and lightweight properties, which allows for easier operation of larger panel sizes, and this also contributes to the doors' long-term performance and reliability.

A system of levers and wheels enables each panel to be securely positioned on the bottom track, while double v-gaskets placed at the top, bottom, and sides of the panels form a seal against air and water intrusion. This provides insulation and protection from the elements, which can lead to improved comfort and energy efficiency.

Panda Windows & Doors offers a wide variety of powder-coated and faux wood finishes for its lift and slide doors, allowing homeowners to choose the right look to complement any decor - with options ranging from modern and minimalist to traditional and classic.

To ensure optimal functionality, each fully assembled lift and slide door system undergoes testing prior to packaging. This process involves mounting the doors on a test wall and operating them multiple times to verify smooth operation and proper alignment - part of the company's commitment to quality control and customer service.

In addition to its latest range of lift and slide doors, Panda Windows & Doors offers a variety of other options both for interior and exterior doors, including pivot doors, French doors, folding doors, multi-slide doors, horizontal sliding walls, and operable windows.

A company representative states: "Panda engineers can customize lift and slide doors to meet almost any architectural design feature, including radius or curved options, multi-directional designs, or thermally broken options for enhanced energy efficiency."

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.panda-windows.com/residential/

Contact Info:

Name: Avi Shoshan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Panda Windows & Doors

Address: 14921 Delano Street 14753 Oxnard St. Van Nuys, CA 91411, Los Angeles, CA 91411, United States

Phone: +1-702-643-5700

Website: https://www.panda-windows.com/



Release ID: 89132308

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.