Los Angeles “New Day Live Radio Show,” peaks 10,000 subscribers

Jesse Graham host and producer of "New Day Live Radio Show," reflects on growing base of subscribers as the Los Angeles radio show reaches high benchmarks on both subscribers and notoriety.

—

If you are traveling the freeways in or around Los Angeles, you are most likely tuned in to Jesse Graham. He’s a veteran singer, songwriter and producer in his early 50’s, an ordained pastor, Evangelical Preacher and is one of the most popular ministers amongst local youth. He has been a legendary Blues singer known for singing Soul and Blues hits like, “Mr. Mailman,” “Love Talk,” “Same Place Same Time” and many more. Jesse also runs a non-profit organization recognized in the state of California by the name “New Day Worldwide Inc.” The organization has corporate offices in downtown L.A. that consists of Graham’s 200+ Song Vault of available songs for recording artists. Graham's massive social media conglomerates also include a FM radio station “New Day Radio Show,” that is featured on Spotify.

The “New Day Live Radio Show with DJ Emoji Grit,” has been the source commemoration for fallen hip-hop artist “Nipsey Hustle,” to the remembrance of “Kobe Bryant,” who was a legend to the NBA. His free-flowing thoughts around social activism feature segments about “George Floyd,” as well as top stories affecting the US around race and social activism. Jesse Graham has been a beacon of hope to the community, through his willingness to flood the airways for the families of fallen murder victims within Los Angeles; to increase public awareness and to highlight individuals, who normally would be chalked up as statistic.

His uncanny ability to speak directly to his listeners, has always been the reason why he captivated his growing audience. One of the best examples of this was his “ground rules to the black community,” as referenced on the “New Day Radio Show.”

This was best referenced during his radio show clip, “rule #1, hey brothers keep dreaming and show love wherever you are, thank you!” He continued, “rule #2, If you are young aspire, get your education, it work’s a lot better, get some degrees and paperwork.” Many listeners were left reflecting on insightful wisdom that echoes from his years as a pastor, such as “whatever you do at night, make sure you are in the right, because whatever you do at night will surely come to the light.”

In addition to serving as a “third-eye,” in the community, “New Day Radio Show,” also serves to offer branding expertise for up-and-coming artist. This not only provides live interviews to young artist but has been a source of discovery to the next best talent in L.A. and across the US, by providing visibility to young talent which has been undiscovered by the industry. The best example of this was slain hip-hop artist “Nipsey Hustle,” who Graham explained during live broadcast, “We play Nipsey Hustle all night, the night they got Nipsey, you got to believe in somebody before they take off sometime.”

Over recent years, Jesse Graham has received the public spotlight for his case against popstar Taylor Swift. The case against the hit song “Shake it Off,” was first filed back in 2015 when Jesse Graham sued Taylor Swift accusing her of ripping off his 2013 song ‘Haters Gone Hate,’ on her 2014 “1989,” album.” This is presently being litigated.

