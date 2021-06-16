Los Angeles’ New Sustainable Baby Brand ‘Bamboo Little’ Achieves Top Amazon Sales Ranking in its First Three Months

Woman-Owned Retailer Combines Comfort and Conservation with Eco-Conscious Bamboo Baby Clothing

Los Angeles, CA (June 15, 2021) – Woman-owned baby brand Bamboo Little announced today the earth conscious, family-run small business has achieved one of the top Amazon.com online sales rankings in its first three months of business. Since launching this March, Bamboo Little’s line of sustainable baby clothing, baby bedding, and bath time items made from bamboo fabrics, has been a top online seller, including reaching the number one spot in new product releases on the Amazon Marketplace with its new one-piece infant footie pajamas.

Bamboo Little was founded by the mother-daughter-niece trio of Linda and Nikole Rosen and Lubna Salah. The three generations of women wanted to create soft, comfortable and eco-conscious products for new parents, delivered at an affordable price. The bamboo baby company offers a sustainable line of blankets and clothing available on its website bamboolittle.com.

“Comfort and conservation can go hand in hand with our secret weapon – bamboo,” said Nikole Rosen, co-founder, Bamboo Little. “When you buy bamboo fabrics, you’re helping the planet and getting the best for your little one. That’s something we all can feel good about.”

Bamboo is one of the most renewable and environmentally friendly materials on the planet. It grows pesticide-free, self-regenerates after harvesting, and does not require chemical treatments like other fabrics. In addition, bamboo fabric repels odors, is moisture wicking, stays up to three degrees cooler than cotton and produces unbelievably soft, high-end clothing and blankets at an affordable price.

Bamboo Little uses ultra-sustainable, super soft bamboo fabrics to give each of their products a high-end feel at an affordable price. Shipping from the USA with minimal packaging, recycled tissue paper, and cornstarch shipping bags, Bamboo Little is the green, snuggly solution that babies feel good in and their parents can feel good about.

Bamboo Little knows baby clothing and accessories can look and feel great while being even better for the environment. As a female-founded family company, they use sustainable bamboo fabrics in all our products to make parents and babies happy and the world a better place.

Bamboo Little is committed to creating high-quality baby clothes, sleep and bath items made from environmentally conscious bamboo materials. Bamboo fabrics are made from environmentally friendly, renewable materials and offer a high-end alternative to cotton at an affordable price. The Los Angeles-based company was founded by three generations of women, working together to help save the planet one baby at a time.

