Lost Creek Austin, TX Dental Clinic Updates Veneers To Whiten Stained Teeth

The enhanced procedure entails overlaying thin wafers of porcelain on teeth to obscure their imperfections. Patients may choose to apply veneers to all or just some of their teeth.

More information about Westlake Hills Dental Arts is available via https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/veneers.html

If patients decide to make use of Westlake Hills Dental Arts' upgraded treatment, they will have veneers fitted to their exact specifications. Since these dental coverings are made of high-quality ceramics, patients can rest assured of their durability and stain resistance.

No matter how strong a person’s teeth may be, they will eventually develop issues like discoloration and chipping at some point. These imperfections are often a source of insecurities when it comes to an individual's appearance.

Veneers offer a practical and non-invasive way to address such flaws, however, having them applied by a trusted dental practice is vital for ensuring long-lasting results

Further details can be found at https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/cosmetic-dentistry.html

Westlake Hills Dental Arts also recommends veneers for people with misshapen teeth as they yield faster results and the entire process can be completed in as little as just three weeks, hence the moniker “instant orthodontics.”

The dentists work closely with each patient to understand what shape and look they want for the veneers. A specialized laboratory will then fabricate the porcelain wafers, which will be bonded permanently to the original teeth.

Patients have the option of booking requesting their session using the website’s booking tool. They may also phone the clinic if they have questions about dental veneers.

About Westlake Hills Dental Arts

Westlake Hills Dental Arts was established by Dr. Rebecca Long, a graduate of the University of Illinois’ Chicago College of Dentistry. Among the clinic’s other services are checkups, cleaning, gum treatment, and cavity repair. It caters to clients in Lost Creek, Tarrytown, Rollingwood, Barton Creek, and West Lake Hills as well.

Dr. Long says: “You can expect much more than excellent dental care when you come to see us. My team and I are committed to delivering friendly, personalized services that will make your appointments easy and seemingly fly by.”

Interested parties may visit https://www.facebook.com/westlakehillsdentalarts if they need more details about the dental practice and its services.

About Us: Westlake Hills Dental Arts is led by Dr. Rebecca Long, a decorated practitioner and an Academy of General Dentistry fellow, a rare distinction that can only be achieved through further education. Dr. Long's staunch advocacy for continuing education also ensures that patients get the latest and most effective treatments available in the field.

