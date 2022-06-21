LOTTE ARAI RESORT quadruple crowned from '2022 Ski Asia Awards'

Captivating the hearts of global skiers

SEOUL, South Korea, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 14th (local time), Ski Asia announced the result of its '2022 Ski Asia Awards' with LOTTE ARAI RESORT honoured as Japan's best family ski resort, best ski hotel, best ski resort for power, and best snowsports school.

Marking its 3rdanniversary this year, Ski Asia Awards is hosted by Ski Asia which provides skiing information in Asia to skiers around the world. The results are only based on online votes from skiers and snowboarders during the ski season.



LOTTE ARAI RESORT received favourable reviews from winter sports lovers with the highest amount of snowfall, powder snow which is light yet does not harden easily, and the longest ski season in mainland Japan lasting six months from December to May. Offering 14 ski courses and free-riding courses efficiently earmarked for beginners, intermediate and advanced levels, are its another advantage. Furthermore, families highly evaluated koala character themed rooms which were presented last autumn, and Myoko Snowsports providing lessons to adults and children depending on levels.

LOTTE ARAI RESORT is located in Niigata Prefecture, west coast of Japan's Honshu Island which is perfect destination for skiing and green seasonal activities. It houses 257 guest rooms and 13 F&B outlets comprising western buffet, traditional Japanese cuisine, Italian and more. It has slope area of 15.7 million㎡, maximum slope length of 5.2 kilometers, and 951 meters altitude difference between the highest and the lowest slopes. After skiing, the resort's Hoshizora Outdoor Hot Spring provides a serene relaxation paradise under the snowy scenery.



LOTTE ARAI RESORT_Hoshizora Outdoor Hot Spring

From May to November, LOTTE ARAI RESORT enters its green season. It offers the longest zip tour in Asia with total length of 1,501 meters. Another well-known is the Tree Adventure. Home to Japan's largest aerial adventure, featuring over 100 obstacles stretched out over an area spanning 33,000 ㎡, the facility offers a truly special experience of flying between trees, hanging onto a rope, and passing obstacles in a wild jungle. The resort has added new activities such as the longest tubing course in Japan, bouldering, ATV tours and many others.

Meanwhile, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS is currently operating 32 hotels in seven countries. With its Korean style hospitality service and brand portfolio, the hotel group satisfies the needs of various travelers – premium landmark hotel "SIGNIEL," classic upper upscale "LOTTE HOTELS," lifestyle hotel "L7 HOTELS," business-optimized "LOTTE City Hotels" and "LOTTE Resort" for family travelers.

* LOTTE ARAI RESORT's official website https://www.lottehotel.com/arai-resort/en.html