Lotus Retail Management cooperates with Buy2Sell to expand business, development and direct retail management for international brands in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Retail Management (LRM) belongs to LLHP Pte. Ltd. in Singapore, same group as Buy2sell Vietnam. LRM has deep knowledge of the Vietnamese market and a strong retail distribution system and an extensive understanding of consumer behavior of different industries.



Lotus Retail Management is an all-in-one solution to open new retail facilities in Vietnam for international brands to grow their physical presence in Vietnam and Singapore. LRM handles the full range of processes from search locations, design, construction, HR management, import, production sourcing, marketing, distribution, customer experience and more. The areas that LRM targets are the exclusive stores of Fashion, Cosmetics, and Health Care Brands (Non-Medicine).

Understanding the local market is the key to Success

Lotus Retail Management has the advantage of being knowledgeable about the local market and has a large source of potential customer. To be successful in Vietnam, businesses need to take a long time to research and really understand about the culture, trend of consumption and local habits. For LRM, the Vietnam is a potential market for businesses to develop sales network in Southeast Asia for new international brands. The post COVID time is the most fruitful period to start fresh and strong on new grounds.

Vietnam is the best region in Asia for manufacturing industry

Vietnam is the most attractive place in South East Asia for brands to move and develop their production. There is abundant human resources, large land, convenient weather and growing economy. Vietnam has become a top destination for investment in manufacturing, as global companies are seeking to diversify their supply chains, to decrease reliance on China and optimize supply chain. Vietnam's strategic geographic location which is near manufacturing and consumer markets; as well as its integrated network of Free Trade Agreements, now including the CPTPP, EVFTA, and RCEP, are all factors in its success.

Prediction of a new super-rich population in the region

Vietnam's super-rich population is growing faster than any other economy in the World and is on track to continue to lead growth over the next decade, according to a new international study. Vietnamese people are willing to learn, adapt and greet international multiculturalism without any religious restrictions.

The Wealth Report by independent UK property consultancy Knight Frank shows that there are 200 ultra-high net worth individuals in Vietnam who are identified as those have investable assets of at least $30 million, excluding personal and property assets such as a primary residence, collectibles, and consumables. In Vietnam, this group of super-rich grew by 320% between 2000 and 2016, the fastest in the world compared with 290% for India and 281% for China, the report said.

The Future Prosperous Economy of Asia

Singapore, Korea and Japan are still the biggest investors in Vietnam. Although some investments in areas such as retail, buildings and infrastructure from investors from Korea and Japan, one interesting point to note is that Some US and EU investors use their parent companies in Singapore to invest in Vietnam. "COVID-19, affects the world on a global scale. Vietnam as other countries are going throught the same challenges. But most important is to see the potential of the future and continue to develop further." A Representative of Lotus Retail Management shared.

Lotus Retail Management believes that its judgments are the same as those of global experts and investors. With experience and an overview of the potential of Vietnam, LRM is certain that any business entering the Vietnam will grow many successes in upcoming future, especially from 2022 to 2025 as this will be the economic growth after the COVID-19 crisis. LRM will be the bridge to support international businesses to develop and manage their entire supply chain from Vietnam as an export hub to the Asia Pacific region.

For more details, please check: http://lotusretail-group.com/ or https://buy2sell.vn/en