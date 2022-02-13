Loud Market Music NFT Marketplace Launching 28th February

On the 28th February, users will be able to buy and sell Music NFTs on Loud Market.

—

Loud Market team is pleased to announce its NFT Marketplace, which is scheduled to be launched on 28th February 2022. Development on Loud Market’s Music NFT Marketplace has officially been completed and is ready to launch live on the Binance Smart Chain.

Loud Market team aims to make it a revolutionary NFT marketplace, with the aim to redefine how musicians interact with the music industry.

About Loud Market

Loud Market is a new NFT Marketplace for the minting, buying and selling of Music NFTs. Musicians will be able to quickly and easily mint NFTs and sell them directly to their fans.

Loud Market is designed to empower artists by easily allowing them to sell their work directly to fans by converting music into liquid, tradable assets.

Currently, over 400 musicians have signed up to release work on Loud Market, with many dozens of applications coming in daily.

Key Marketplace Features:

• No Fees for Musicians

• Optional Royalty Fees

• Fiat Gateway and payments

• Single and Batch NFTs

• Price tracking charts for all previous NFT sales

No Fees for Musicians

Musicians will be able to sell their music as NFTs with 0% fees on any listing or sales. This bold response to the current music industry will allow musicians to take full control of their music sales, without having to sacrifice any of their earnings.

Additionally, musicians will be able to add chosen ‘Royalty Fees’ to their NFTs guaranteeing them their chosen percentage of all secondary NFT sales. This not only helps with generating better revenue, but also the potential for musicians, and gives them a continued stake in their Loud Market NFTs.

Visa and Mastercard payments

Loud Market team has also allowed all Visa and Mastercard payments for their $LOUD token. The aim of this revolutionary feature built straight into the marketplace will be to facilitate the Loud Market and the $LOUD token amongst non-crypto music communities.

Loud Market Reshaping The Industry

Loud Market aims to completely restructure how musicians’ profit from their work by removing the complicated process associated with streaming, and all the unnecessary middlemen. On Loud Market musicians are able to sell their music directly to their fans as collectible and tradable items.

By structuring the music industry through decentralised NFT technology, Loud Market enables musicians to take back control of their music and return the level of autonomy that once existed with physical sales.

In line with this, musicians get to keep 100% of their sale price as Loud Market takes 0% fees on all on-market transactions. Loud Market is not your standard NFT streaming platform, it is an ownership-based marketplace where musicians and fans can interact seamlessly.

Benefits for Artists

Artists can choose a specific percentage royalty fee which is then inbuilt into the NFT smart contract. All future sales of that NFT will ‘kickback’ the chosen percentage of the sale price to the original creator.

