Love Your Heart event to offer tips on overall and heart health

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farrer Park Hospital (FPH) will hold a health awareness event on Saturday, 24 September at Pek Kio Community Centre.

Marking World Heart Day which falls on 29 September, the Love Your Heart event aims to draw awareness of the link between overall and heart health.

Participants can look forward to getting information on the risk factors for heart disease, understanding the role of cholesterol, and the importance of exercise and a healthy diet.

Blood pressure monitors and a Body Mass Index scale will give individual measurements on the spot with help from event facilitators.

In addition, two cardiologists will be present to answer general queries on heart function and preventive measures against heart disease.

According to the World Heart Federation, cardiovascular disease is the world's number one killer, causing over 18.6 million deaths per year.

In Singapore, cardiovascular disease accounted for 32% of deaths in 2021. This was reported by the Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF), based on information from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, and Ministry of Health.

Speaking on an example of a heart condition, FPH-affiliated cardiologist Dr Kelvin Wong said, "Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an ageing disease and is projected to become an epidemic in the near future.

"Recent screening programmes are picking up increased incidence of AF in the ageing population."

AF is widely known as a condition where a person's heart rate becomes irregular or very fast.

As an invited partner for the event, SHF will offer tips to protect the heart through nutrition and managing high blood pressure.

Participants can find heart health guides from SHF for themselves or to be shared.

Love Your Heart will kick off at 9 a.m. and last until noon.

About Farrer Park Hospital

The Farrer Park Company is a Singapore-based company headquartered at Connexion, an integrated building that houses Farrer Park Hospital, Farrer Park Medical Centre and One Farrer Hotel. It was founded in 2011 by a group of medical and hospitality specialists.

The Company's healthcare arm, Farrer Park Hospital and Farrer Park Medical Centre, is home to suites of specialist clinics with over 200 medical specialists and medical technology such as nuclear medicine and radiology services to support a wide range of surgical specialties in cardiology, gastroenterology, oncology, and orthopedics. Designed by healthcare professionals and built above an underground train station for the convenience of our patients and visitors, the Hospital's carefully created environment is here to enable a modern yet holistic care for all its patients.

The Hospital shares numerous calming gardens and inspiring art works with One Farrer Hotel. Synergies between the Hospital and hotel provide families and visitors with enhanced experiences in food and beverage, choices of accommodation, lifestyle programs, and conference facilities. The Connexion building has been awarded Green Mark Platinum since 2011, a testament to the Company's commitment to making a positive difference in the environment through eco-friendly energy and water management systems.

For more information, please visit www.farrerpark.com.

