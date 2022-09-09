The 'LoveITDetroit' Exhibit-Installation is Accessible on the Metaverse

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After opening on September 1 to the Detroit public, the 'LoveITDetroit' exhibit-installation is now also accessible on the metaverse (www.loveitdetroit.com). Presented as a "celebration of Made in Italy in the United States", the exhibition-installation was launched on the initiative of the Italian Consulate in Detroit, as part of the VI edition of the Italian Design Day and the four-year campaign for the promotion of Italian design in Detroit, the only Unesco City of Design in the United States. "It is a vibrant, beautiful city, with a vast cultural offer and in this context we wanted to create a great container to promote the Italian spirit", says Allegra Baistrocchi, the Italian consul in Detroit. "Design will be the tool with which the consulate will build more bridges" with the city, she adds.

The installation, curated by Palomba Serafini Associati, can be visited throughout September in the Bedrock space, at 1001 Woodward Avenue. The work sees the best Italian brands present, with an involvement of the sectors that most characterize Italian creativity in the world, such as fashion, food, furniture, automotive and others. In parallel with the Detroit exhibition, the 'LoveITDetroit Metaspace' was inaugurated on 7 September, created by Wedoo. It will be the 'digital twin' of the physical installation. This virtual event will allow users to "live" the installation experience, interacting with it and with the objects present.

The virtual space is accessible through the website www.loveitdetroit.com. The exhibition is "a sort of Italian village, with the elements of the arch, the wall, the avenue, the garden, and the 'piazza' at the center", says architect and designer Roberto Palomba, creator of the installation. "Inside the space are installed objects and exhibits that are a synthesis of Italian know-how", adds Palomba: from Armani clothes, to design and furnishing objects, to Brembo brakes, to Technogym wellness machines. The installation, Palomba anticipates, will also participate in the Compasso d'Oro Award. In addition to the possibility of visiting the installation for the duration of the Detroit Design Month, events will also be organized that will focus on the various declinations of Made in Italy design: aerospace, mobility, fashion, furniture, graphics and digital art.

Among the guests, Simonetta di Pippo (former UN director of the Office for Outer Space Affairs); astronaut Roberto Vittori; architect Carlo Ratti (director of the MIT Senseable Lab and designer of the Italian pavilions of Expo); Professor Ruben Abbattista (co-founder and vice president of the Circolo del Design di Torino); the CEO of Pininfarina Silvio Angori; the architect Luisa Bocchietto (former president of ADI and of the World Design Organization).



For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f541b8d-20dc-4593-a33f-2ff0c407efb9. The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

Download video link here: https://download.apmultimedianewsroom.com/Video/2022/20220909loveitdetroit1.mp4

TITLE: Allegra Baistrocchi, Italian Consul in Detroit speaking at the LOVEITDETROIT Exhibit Installation