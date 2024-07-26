The Lovely Pets Expands Breeder Partnerships To Enhance Quality Puppies for Sale in Singapore

The Lovely Pets, a top pet shop and puppy breeder in Singapore, is expanding partnerships with ethical breeders locally and internationally to improve the quality and variety of puppies available, ensuring high customer satisfaction.

—

The Lovely Pets is often regarded as one of the leading puppy shops in Singapore, with over 200+ positive reviews on online platforms such as Google. Throughout its 10+ years in the business, the shop has always strived to meet and exceed customers’ satisfaction by providing the highest quality puppies sourced from ethical breeders.

Recently, The Lovely Pets Singapore has announced the expansion of its partnerships with more than 100 quality ethical puppy breeders, both within Singapore and outside the country to not only keep up with the growing demand for healthy dogs but also to introduce more breeds to the shop.

Currently, The Lovely Pets has about 30 dog breeds available - small, medium, and large breeds combined. This includes some of the famous ones such as Shih Tzu, Pomeranian, Poodle, Golden Retriever, and Siberian Husky. With the recent announcement, the shop is expected to add another 30 breeds to the collection, ensuring their customers have more options to choose from.

“Quality control is everything for us. Before being put up for sale, each puppy receives thorough examinations to ensure its health. These evaluations cover the heart, lungs, joints, skin, eyes, and ears and are accompanied by a health certificate. If a puppy shows any symptoms like kennel cough or diarrhea, it receives prompt treatment to guarantee its health. Moreover, all of them are also dewormed and microchipped before they leave the shop.” - Says Devlin, The Lovely Pets owner.

The Lovely Pets also offers other services such as dog grooming, nail cutting, and bathing for pet owners who don’t have time to take care of their dogs. They only use high-quality shampoos and pet-washing products that are gentle on the dogs’ skin, ensuring minimal to no allergic reactions. For first-time pet owners, The Lovely Pets also has a dedicated team at the shop to assist and choose the best puppies that are suitable for them based on their goals and lifestyles.

About The Lovely Pets

The Lovely Pets sells high-quality puppies in Singapore with over 30 breeds of dogs available, both HDB-Approved and non-HDB-approved. All of their puppies are health-checked and dewormed to ensure that their customers only get the best puppy available. Customers can either visit its official website to browse through the selection of available puppies or go visit the shop in person at 46 Jln Limbok, Singapore 548728





Contact Info:

Name: Devlin

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Lovely Pets

Address: 46 Jln Limbok, Singapore 548728

Phone: +6590472718

Website: https://www.thelovelypets.com/



Release ID: 89135844

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.