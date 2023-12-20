Low Cost Same-Day LLC Registration Service With Compliance Support Launched

BusinessRocket is now able to help new businesses secure LLC status faster and easier.

—

The new service allows new business owners to register a business in 24 hours in collaboration with their expert team. Thanks to a recent update, the process has been simplified and streamlined down to a 4-step process, while also receiving new backing from their live support team.

To find out more, visit https://www.businessrocket.com/

This service has been updated to give businesses a fast-track to LLC registration, which, depending on the state that a person is attempting to register in, may take days or even weeks. BusinessRocket works with their clients and with the officials in charge of registration to instead complete the process in 24 hours or less.

The four-step process they use to accomplish this begins with a survey regarding the nature of the business being registered. This survey can be completed in 5 minutes and will help the experts at Business Rocket set up the first steps of the registration process before the process begins in earnest.

Next, the information gathered in the survey is entered into the official registration paperwork, which is in turn prepared by their team of experts.

The paperwork is then submitted to the government through an expedited process, much of which can be automated thanks to recent improvements to the system.

Finally, to complete the process, the registration paperwork is delivered to clients via email.

BusinessRocket not only discusses all the associated costs up front with their clients, but also provides ongoing compliance protection to ensure that licenses remain valid. Many of the aforementioned costs only apply if a business is unable to secure an EIN - those who already have one may only need to pay state fees unless additional services are desired.

A company spokesperson said, “BusinessRocket was formed when Entrepreneurs, Attorneys, CPAs, Consultants, and Business Managers came together to create a cost-effective and efficient business entity formation solution for start-ups. We developed a system that eliminates the complexities associated with starting and operating a successful business.”

BusinessRocket also offers a range of other licensing and authentication services for businesses of all types. Those interested can find more information as well as the new LLC registration survey at the link below.

For more, visit https://www.businessrocket.com/start/register-an-LLC-form/

Contact Info:

Name: Anna Haskell

Email: Send Email

Organization: BusinessRocket

Address: 15442 Ventura Blvd Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 91403, United States

Phone: +1-310-424-5558

Website: https://www.businessrocket.com



