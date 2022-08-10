LSIGraph Launches New & Revamped SEO Solutions To Help Users Climb The Search Ranking

—

LSIGraph is excited to announce the launching of new features to help users rank their website and increase their organic traffic. The introduction of the new features is in line with LSIGraph’s commitment to empowering its users to find the right keywords and to create content that ranks.



The overhauled LSIGraph has enhanced its algorithms and been fitted with modern machine learning & NLP models, which align with Google’s recent core updates. These models can suggest more accurate keywords based on the intent and context of your target keyword.



On top of the enhancement of the core engines, the new LSIGraph upgrade also sees the introduction of brand new features and a complete revamp of the existing user experience. Some of the key improvements include:



Improved Keyword Research Dashboard

SERP analyzer - LSIGraph analyzes the top 20 pages to help their users replicate the strategies of top-ranking pages. By tuning the content to the standards of top-ranking pages, a page would stand a much better chance of ranking high on the SERP



Opportunity Score - LSIGraph’s proprietary metric determines the traffic potential of a particular keyword by assessing the traffic and difficulty of ranking. It serves as the single metric to help their users pick the most rewarding keywords.



Automatic topic clustering - No more manually grouping related keywords into topics. LSIGraph groups semantically similar keywords automatically to help users build more context for particular topics.



A New Method Of Keyword Mapping

Keyword Mapper - Users can now drag and drop keywords in their project to visualize the relationship between their chosen keywords. This is particularly helpful in planning an effective website structure and content silo. A well-structured website will help both search engines and visitors navigate and understand a website better.



Real-time Content Score Analysis

Content Score analysis - using top-ranking pages as a benchmark, LSIGraph now provides real-time optimization suggestions. Optimization suggestions include adding more contextual keywords in a paragraph, stopping overusing a keyword, etc. This feature is introduced to take the guesswork of their users’ on-page SEO effort.



Users who want to check out the complete upgrades can check their webpage at https://lsigraph.com/.



“I’ve seen many beta-testers achieve amazing results with the new LSIGraph. To say that I am excited to launch the new LSIGraph would be an understatement. But this is not just it, we have more plans to come, and we will continue to make LSIGraph the leading semantic and contextual SEO tool.” remarked Andy, the founder of LSIGraph.



The launch of the new update marks a new milestone for Andy’s overarching vision of helping users target the right keywords and rank top in Google search results. To celebrate the launch, LSIGraph is offering a limited-time deal.



About LSIGraph



Founded in 2015, LSIGraph is the leading semantic & contextual SEO tool focusing on the three cornerstones of SEO: targeting the right keyword, writing optimized content, and building contextually linked pages. With the newly upgraded feature sets, LSIGraph offers data-powered insights and solutions to help SEOs, and digital marketers climb the search ranking and drive unstoppable traffic. Today, more than 70,000 users across more than 100 countries have used LSIGraph’s powerful tool to strategize and execute their SEO and marketing campaigns.

