LU Hong Kong launches Hong Kong's first open robo-advisory platform, AI-backed "Lucy" offers professional wealth management services to its clients

LU Hong Kong enters agreement with BNY Mellon Investment Management to provide Outsourced Chief Investment Officer services

HONG KONG, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LU International (Hong Kong) Limited ("LU Hong Kong"), a subsidiary of Lufax Holding Limited ("Lufax"; NYSE: LU), introduces Hong Kong's first open robo-advisory platform, offering tailor-made asset allocation solutions through its professional AI investment consultant "Lucy".

LU Hong Kong is also proud to enter into an agreement with BNY Mellon Investment Management ("BNY Mellon"), one of the world's leading investment managers with US$2.2 trillion in assets under management and a leading provider of Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services.

Under the agreement, BNY Mellon will provide investment advice to LU Hong Kong based on the risk profiles and investment restrictions defined by LU Hong Kong. BNY Mellon does not consider circumstances of individual investors in offering investment advice to LU Hong Kong.

It will be the first Asia Pacific ex-Japan collaboration for both LU Hong Kong and BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Empowered by Lufax's advanced technology, LU Hong Kong's AI-backed Lucy offers professional wealth management services and asset allocation solutions with a low investment threshold. Advisory fees will also be waived for a limited period to allow users to experience the new fintech service with the specially-designed user interface.

LU Hong Kong's professional AI investment consultant Lucy will offer portfolio options taking into consideration the investor's financial profile including their income, financial objectives, risk appetites and investment objectives.

By using LU Hong Kong's open robo-advisory platform, retail customers will invest in a model portfolio that may include BNY Mellon Investment Management funds and other leading asset managers across equities and fixed income in both developed and emerging markets.

LU Hong Kong's open robo-advisory platform will aim to help retail investors resolve common challenges such as:

The need to eliminate the impact of emotional bias by offering a systematic and quantitative tool that ensures retail investors stick to a risk management strategy that meets their risk preference and investment targets. The need to reduce time associated with face-to-face know-your-customer processes, especially for tech-savvy investors. High management fees associated with sophisticated and complex investment strategies.

The announcement comes at an opportune time given the rising interest in robo-advisory services. According to a report by Statista, the total number of users of robo-advisory services in Hong Kong is expected to increase by 28% to 215,500 in 2021 and reach 368,800 by 2025.

Total assets under management associated with investments made with the help of robo-advisors, on the other hand, is expected to more than triple to US$6.4 billion by 2025 from an initial figure of US$1.74 billion in 2021.

In particular, the upcoming launch of the "Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect" scheme is expected to bring substantial business opportunities for financial institutions in Hong Kong due to the rising number of customers from Mainland China keen to embrace financial technology and financial services offered in Hong Kong.

According to a Statista report, total assets under management associated with robo-advisors in the United States is currently as high as US$937 billion; China ranked second with AUM reaching US$91 billion. Looking forward, LU Hong Kong plans to use its strong financial technology capabilities to increase access to robo-advisory services following the official launch of "Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect".

Mr. Cai Hua, CEO of LU Hong Kong said, "We are delighted to cooperate with BNY Mellon Investment Management, a highly experienced asset manager, as we seek to introduce the first open robo-advisory platform in Hong Kong. The launch of LU Hong Kong's robo-advisory service is the result of our drive to provide a suitable risk management and investment analysis tool for retail investors that is more robust than individual efforts. We always seek to offer new solutions to help retail investors build resilient investment portfolios in alignment with their personal risk and investment preferences amidst a highly volatile investment market. AI-backed solutions can enable retail investors to choose an appropriate strategy that will be executed by sophisticated algorithms offering peace of mind."

Mr. Doni Shamsuddin, Head of Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan) at BNY Mellon Investment Management said, "Since the launch of our OCIO business in Asia Pacific last year, we continue to see strong demand from intermediaries for our capabilities. We are looking forward to working more closely with digital banks, fintech startups, as well as wealth managers and family offices looking for an outsourced investment solution."

About LU Hong Kong

Lu International (Hong Kong) Limited ("LU Hong Kong"), is a subsidiary of Lufax Holding. LU Hong Kong is incorporated in Hong Kong and is an SFC-licensed corporation licensed to carry out the regulated activities of dealing in securities, advising on securities and asset management (CE: BIN669). The LU Hong Kong mobile application is an online wealth management platform launched on 8 August 2020 in Hong Kong to offer around-the-clock wealth management services.

Official website: http://www.lu-hk.com

About BNY Mellon Investment Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the largest asset managers in the world, with $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Through an investor-first approach, the firm brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon, one of the world's most trusted investment partners. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of March 31, 2021. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK).

Disclaimer:

Investment involves risks. The prices of investment products may rise or fall, sometimes fluctuate sharply, and may even become worthless. The past performance of the relevant assets does not reflect future performance. Before making any investment decisions, investors should read the relevant offering documents and risk disclosure statements in detail or obtain independent professional advice and carefully consider all relevant risk factors.

The content of this material is for informational purpose only and does not constitute any investment advice, recommendation, offer, solicitation, advertisement, inducement or invitation.

Lu International (Hong Kong) Limited is a licensed corporation under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (CE: BIN669) licensed for Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities. This promotional material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

These views are current as of the date of this communication and are subject to rapid change as economic and market conditions dictate. Though these views may be informed by information from publicly available sources that we believe to be accurate, we can make no representation as to the accuracy of such sources nor the completeness of such information. Information is subject to change, and past performance is no indication of future performance. To the extent permitted by applicable laws, rules, codes and guidelines, BNY Mellon Investment Management Hong Kong Limited accepts no liability for loss arising from use of or reliance on this material. BNY Mellon Investment Management Hong Kong Limited (CE no.: AQI762) is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission to conduct Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 2 (dealing in futures contracts), Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities. BNY Mellon Investment Management Hong Kong Limited and any other BNY Mellon entity (ies) mentioned are ultimately owned by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its subsidiaries.

This document is jointly issued by Lu International (Hong Kong) Limited and BNY Mellon Investment Management Hong Kong Limited.

